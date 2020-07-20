Entrepreneur Shreyam Shukla on running a business during the lockdown, says I am lucky to earn and give it back to the society

It has become challenging for most businesses to keep their financial wheels turning during the lockdown period. Shreyam Shukla, an entrepreneur from Ahmedabad who is into e-commerce business went ahead to talk in detail about how he manages and operates his business including re-visitation of their business plan. Shreyam says, “A lot of small businesses have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its global spread. I wanted to give a firsthand account of how this situation has personally impacted my company and those I work with, as well as offer some perspective to help businesses move forward. I was one of the early alarmists among my co-workers and friends when COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan. It wasn't much in India at that time, people weren't much aware or serious about the situation in February. He further added, “However, this didn’t keep me from working on my Ecom Stores and Getting Supplies from China & USA, as COVID-19 still seemed to be isolated to China. I shot an ad campaign during the early march and used to get daily 5 figure sales. However, the virus quickly escalated. Italy saw a tremendous spike in cases. Lockdown was declared in India itself. But it didn't stop me from working and creating income from E-commerce stores and Dropshipping. Yes, there were issues on the supplier sides and shipping sides which led to delay few orders, However, in my International Store of which the audience was from the US, it was all normal. And Now when there is Unlock Procedure going on in India people want to order more and more. Delivery partners are now able to deliver again as before, Suppliers are able to ship on time. And as far as I believe there is not a single day that you can't make a sale even on any given situation, you just need the right targeting to the audience and the main thing is to BUILD A BRAND THAT PEOPLE TRUSTS. I am very grateful that I am able to earn and make a good living out of it and give back to society”. Within a year’s time, Shreyam has gained unprecedented success owing to his hard work and passion towards fashion and shopping. Today, he is a proud owner of Decaf Enterprise who offers services such as e-commerce, dropshipping, Marketing, Film Making, and Real Estate. At the mere age of 18, Shreyam has carved his niche in the business sector and has proved that age is no bar to achieve success in life.