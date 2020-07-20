Vibhu Maurya -The Digital tycoon in the making

Vibhu Maurya has been quite a young business enthusiast since the inception of his career. In 2014, Vibhu completed his engineering degree and developed a keen interest towards the real estate sector and started his career as a builder. Young Vibhu had a diversified suite of interests in data mining ,digital currency revolution, stock markets and various other standard scope of enterprises , where he achieved tremendous success.Maurya was so determined to start his business with sheer passion and dedication , that he initially invested a capital sum of money amounting INR 1,00,000 and then life offered him sufficient opportunities to move ahead . His persistent efforts and differential beliefs helped him climb the humble pillar of success gradually with time. He is the Founder & Director of companies named Sadbhav Minerals PVT Ltd., Maurya Devbuild Pvt. Ltd. , Oracle Realinfra Pvt. Ltd. and Sadbhav Group Ltd. in London (UK) . Vibhu's company Sadbhav Minerals is the owner of four manganese mines which is the hallmark juncture of his business. Maurya was interested in the Bollywood Industry to a great deal and made his first debut investment in the movie “ Bhagte Raho”. He formulated his self-owned production company ANT Entertainment which caused a buzzing controversy with its success and performance. Latest news vibes with the media regarding his new endeavour to start a new project with the Bollywood celebrity “Akshay Kumar” which is still in progress at the end of 2021.Vibhu is envisaging towards a brand new digital intervention by flexing his new launch ofIt is an AI based platform where evaluation and testing has been ongoing for a year almost and it has excellent outcome as the AI robotics has the power to manage the risks associated smartly without any human interaction.1.The Techytrader is an AI/ML algorithm based next generation trading assistant for the digital and investment enthusiasts. You can relax at the back of your couch or netflix , when techytrader will do the magic for you and expand your monetary assets in the background. If you are an interested investor and save time on mundane scanning of digital investments, it is time you opt for Techytrader. After trading, just relax by putting on your projectors and turn your mobile on , so that you can stay entertained in the meantime and unleash all worries! Commendable Features: ● It operates on Voice commands. ● Our device does complex calculations for you by analyzing 40 different technical indicators . ● It evaluates market sentiments by real time information. ● It has the capacity to select the best potential trade and execute orders in just a single command. ● Techytrader persistently upgrades itself with the Machine Learning (ML) algorithm to escalate the trades and reduce the risk to a potential extent. ● Techytrader is your new bestfriend as it can solve your monetary management issues real efficiently.If not or if yes , we have got the answer covered for you. Cryptocurrencies are one such digital asset that can fetch you multiple times return than of Oil and Gold combined in the past decade. However, now the saturation of bitcoin and other digital assets are becoming prominent.Now, the market has emerged with the Techycoin that will be the new digital investment game for investors .● Techycoin is a privacy enabled cryptocurrency which is one of a kind in the industry. ● Listing on biggest exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, Huobi, Kraken, Bitfinex will get it much needed traction of huge trading volume globally. ● TechyCoin will be having a face value of $1/coin upon listing and will continue growing from there. ● As an initial offering we're topping up your wallets with 10 times the amount you invest with us.● The next wave of billionaires will be emerging out of the exponential growth on TechyTrading.com ● By 2023 we project our app to be top 3 in the Finance & Trading category ● Expecting 100 million downloads on all the app platforms (Android & iOS) ● The company already raised $3million as a seed investment and is going really strong with its ventures upcoming. We will be extensively investing in tech stack & security as data privacy is paramount for us. All of our data centers will be located in the state of the art facilities at Amazon's HQ, California. Currently raising $10 million at the market valuation of $100 million diluting 10% equity to our investors.