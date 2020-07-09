Financial Fortune with Dr. Mani Pavitra

We live in a world where one of the partners handles the day-to-day finances and investments while some couples have joint or separate accounts because they have their own view on financial challenges.
While most couples argue about financial issues, a couple from Hyderabad work together to not just grow their income but educate people on growing their money from the comfort of their homes even during the lockdown phase.
Being a Doctor and Serial Entrepreneur, Dr Mani Pavitra was busy managing her business and kids. This sudden lockdown gave her an opportunity to partner with her husband in educating people about investments. Besides being a mother to 2 kids, running 5 businesses and being a 7-figure investor, she doesn’t even spend 12 hours a day working.
Her husband, Pradeep Yarlagadda has been an asset management expert and was always looking for opportunities in India and abroad to invest money. When lockdown hit this busy couple, they came together to build an academy called Fortune Academy
to educate people who had no clue about financial markets.
Personally, the couple had lost money when they had trusted their friend for investments. This helped them kickstart their journey of learning about finances and investments.
As a founder of million moms during the lockdown, Dr Mani started to hear horror stories from moms regarding domestic abuse and how they could not step out or seek police help as they were not financially and emotionally strong.
That’s when she spoke to her husband and they brought together their 13+ years of personal investment as well as international experience into forming an organisation which can help people get an affordable financial education. It is helping employees with cash flow to grow their investments.
One of the major risks to a portfolio is the country risk. It is more pronounced if you are investing for the long term. A sudden turn of events in the internal economic or political situation may wipe out a major chunk from one’s portfolio. So, what’s the solution?
Diversification. And what’s better than having exposure to world markets. One can learn how to manage personal finances, generate passive income and apply the best investment strategies. It helps to acquire the 'investor mindset'
and build a sturdy financial system.
Dr mani Pavitra feels that marriage is (ideally) "until death does you part," and your investment strategies should be the same. Focusing only on the short term may also send mixed signals to your spouse about your commitment to life.
The key to a relationship, rather anything in a relationship, including investing, is communication. If you and your spouse talk about your goals as a couple, then you can decide how to invest in a way that you are both comfortable with. Prioritizing your goals into short-, medium- and long-term time horizons will help you decide how you want to invest.
