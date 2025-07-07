From legacy to leadership: How Gautam Boda is shaping the future of global risk management

In the evolving world of insurance and reinsurance, where disruption has become the new norm, one leader stands out for his ability to bridge legacy with innovation. Gautam Boda, Group Vice Chairman of the J.B. Boda Group, has spent over three decades not only expanding one of India’s most established insurance broking firms but also redefining its relevance in a globally integrated, risk-conscious economy.

Founded in 1943, J.B. Boda was among the first Indian-owned firms in the insurance sector. While its legacy is built on credibility, its continued success owes much to Boda’s vision. Over the years, he has led the company’s international expansion across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, while cultivating partnerships that place the firm firmly on the global map.

But beyond business growth, Gautam Boda’s leadership is increasingly recognized for something deeper: a bold push to make risk management not just a technical function, but a strategic imperative for Indian and global companies alike.

“Risk management isn’t just about protection—it’s about preparing organizations to thrive in uncertainty,” says Boda.

Globalizing Indian Insight

Recognizing early the rising volatility in global markets, Boda took a pivotal step by introducing the Risk Management Society (RIMS) to India. At a time when Indian corporates were primarily focused on transactional insurance, this move helped institutionalize the concept of proactive risk mitigation and aligned Indian practices with international benchmarks.