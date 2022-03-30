  1. Home
  Global Safety Summit 2022: 9th edition annual safety awards, CSR awards, quality awards and ESG award winners

Global Safety Summit 2022: 9th edition annual safety awards, CSR awards, quality awards and ESG award winners

Nominations are open for the GSS 2023, 10th Edition, AY-'22

Published: Mar 30, 2022 12:19:08 PM IST
Updated: Mar 30, 2022 12:52:21 PM IST

9th Edition of Global Safety Summit Award Winners

Organised By Fire and Safety Forum, Key Signatory Member of United Nations Global Compact Network India. The awards declared by Dr. Nihal Anwar Siddiqui (University Petroleum and Energy Studies), in the presence of Mr. Aseem Kumar. Officiating Executive Director & Head Asia Pacific Resource Centre for Responsible Business Practices at UN Global Compact Network India and Mrs. Aswathy P S (Program Director Global Safety Summit).

Global Safety Summit is the most credible and recognised  International Safety Awards, CSR Awards, Quality Awards, ESG Excellence and Green Awards platform constituted by Fire and Safety Forum, Key Signatory to United Nations Global Compact Network India, and it is the first International Certification and Assessment board, in compliance with American National Standards Accreditation Board USA. Award Assessment by 200+ Certified Voluntary Assessors and Monitored by 12 Member Jury Advisory Board and Winners are Selected by the 4 Member Jury Committee. Mrs. Aswathy P S, for the 6th time in a raw, elected as the Program Director for the 10th Edition also.

Winners List for Assessment Year 2020-2021

National Health Safety Security and Environment (HSSE) Award Oil and Gas Sector – Bharat  Petroleum Corporation Ltd

National Level Safety Award Construction Sector (Heavy Industries) – GE Steam Power India (GEPIL & GEPSIL)   

National Level Safest Workplace Award – EXL Service.com

National Safety Award in Oil and Gas Large Sector – Petronet LNG Ltd, Dahej Site   

National Safety Award in Oil and Gas EPC & Logistics Sector – IOTL - Indian Oiltanking Limited

National Safety and Sustainability Award – Bosch  Limited, Nashik

National Level CSR Award Automotive Sector – Maruti  Suzuki India Ltd

National Level Best Waste Management Company of the Year Award – Re Sustainability Limited formerly known as Ramky  Enviro Engineers Ltd

EHS Award  Electronics Manufacturing Large Sector (New Delhi) – Navitasys  India Pvt Ltd

National Level CSR Excellence Award Manufacturing Sector – Sandvik   Mining and Rock Technology India Limited

National Level Safest Steel Manufacturer Award - Large Sector    – ESL Steel Ltd

National Level EHS Award - Large Enterprises Renewable Energy Sector – Vena  Energy

National Level Environment Award BPO-ITES Large Sector – EXL  Service.com   

National Level Safest Shopping Mall Award– Phoenix  Market City, Mumbai

National ESG Compliance Excellence Award Medium Enterprises – Runaya  Group   

National Level Safety Award  Large Sector Consumer Electricals Industry – Crompton  Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd

National Level HSE Award - Medium Enterprises Renewable Energy Sector – Radiance  Renewables Pvt Ltd

National Green Award – BANSAL  SHIP BREAKERS PVT LTD   

National Quality Award Large Sector – BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd       

National HSE Award 2021 Construction Sector – My Home Constructions Pvt. Ltd

National EHS Award Large Sector Construction Industry – Godrej Properties Ltd (Project: TAJ AT THE TREES)   

National Level Start Up Sustainability Award – Runaya Group

National CSR Award Financial Services Sector – ICICI Securities Ltd

National Road Safety Award – Safeway Concessions

National Level Best Heavy Industrial Waste Management Company Medium Enterprises – Runaya  Group       

EHS Award Construction Sector (New Delhi) – Joyville  Shapoorji Housing Private Limited

Safety Award Construction Sector (Telengana) – GAR Corporate Services Pvt Ltd   

Safety Award Powerplant Sector (Bihar) – KANTI BIJLEE UTPADAN NIGAM LIMITED
(A wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd)

Environment Award Construction Sector  (Gujarat) – Afcons  Infrastructure Limited, Ahmedabad Elevated Metro -Package C1 ,Phase-2.   

Safety Award Construction Sector (Karnataka) – Rohan Builders   

Environment Award ITES Sector (New Delhi) – Thales India Pvt Ltd   

Safety Award FMCG Sector (Uttarakhand)-Jyothy Labs Ltd

EHS Award Research & Development Sector (Tamil Nadu) – Saint  Gobain India Pvt Ltd  (Research & Development)   

National Level Individual Award Winners  

Safety Leadership Award – Dr. Pramod Pandey, Global Safety Engineering Leader Group Operations Health and Safety of  Philips

Green Innovator of The Year Award – Dr. Sanjay P Gandhi, Sr. GM EHSF & Sustainability of Gujarat Fluorochemicals ltd

HSE Women Leadership Award – Ms. Lakshmy Kumar - Plant HSE Head of  Bosch Limited

Global Safety Summit awards are most prestigious award scheme in Safety Awards, Health and Safety Awards, EHS Awards, Quality Awards, Green Awards and CSR Awards. Workplace Safety Awards are currently witnessing an advancement in the business

Nominations are open for the Assessment of 2021-2022 in the following categories viz, Safety Awards, EHS Awards, Quality Awards and Green Awards, details are available at www.globalsafetysummit.com

Fire and Safety Forum has 88000+ Individual Members in the Safety Membership, CSR membership, Quality membership, and Green Membership verticals and 300+ Industrial Corporate Members also.   

Global Safety Summit Congratulate National Green Award winner Bansal Ship Breakers Private Limited, which is a boutique ship recycling company, giving life to end-of-life vessels and contributing to the country’s steel demand in a sustainable way. They believe in the exquisite art of ship recycling and pride themselves on being a company that strives to continuously invest in saving a substantial amount of natural resources, investment, and carbon footprint. With over 35 years of experience, Mr. Kapoorchand Bansal has extensive investing and operating experience in the ship recycling industry; he has a proven track record of successful business turnarounds and has been a witness to immense transformations in this sector. It is his belief that by persistent efforts towards the ship recycling business, and consistent CSR activities that vouch to aid the growth of everyone around, the company will be able to soar high leaving all the prevalent macro-economic conditions, making the nation and the organization an evolved model of growth and change.

