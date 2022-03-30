Global Safety Summit 2022: 9th edition annual safety awards, CSR awards, quality awards and ESG award winners

9th Edition of Global Safety Summit Award Winners
Organised By Fire and Safety Forum, Key Signatory Member of United Nations Global Compact Network India. The awards declared by Dr. Nihal Anwar Siddiqui (University Petroleum and Energy Studies), in the presence of Mr. Aseem Kumar. Officiating Executive Director & Head Asia Pacific Resource Centre for Responsible Business Practices at UN Global Compact Network India and Mrs. Aswathy P S (Program Director Global Safety Summit).
Global Safety Summit is the most credible and recognised International Safety Awards, CSR Awards, Quality Awards, ESG Excellence and Green Awards platform constituted by Fire and Safety Forum, Key Signatory to United Nations Global Compact Network India, and it is the first International Certification and Assessment board, in compliance with American National Standards Accreditation Board USA. Award Assessment by 200+ Certified Voluntary Assessors and Monitored by 12 Member Jury Advisory Board and Winners are Selected by the 4 Member Jury Committee. Mrs. Aswathy P S, for the 6th time in a raw, elected as the Program Director for the 10th Edition also.Winners List for Assessment Year 2020-2021
National Health Safety Security and Environment (HSSE) Award Oil and Gas Sector – Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
National Level Safety Award Construction Sector (Heavy Industries) – GE Steam Power India (GEPIL & GEPSIL)
National Level Safest Workplace Award – EXL Service.com
National Safety Award in Oil and Gas Large Sector – Petronet LNG Ltd, Dahej Site
National Safety Award in Oil and Gas EPC & Logistics Sector – IOTL - Indian Oiltanking Limited
National Safety and Sustainability Award – Bosch Limited, Nashik
National Level CSR Award Automotive Sector – Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
National Level Best Waste Management Company of the Year Award – Re Sustainability Limited formerly known as Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd
EHS Award Electronics Manufacturing Large Sector (New Delhi) – Navitasys India Pvt Ltd
National Level CSR Excellence Award Manufacturing Sector – Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology India Limited
National Level Safest Steel Manufacturer Award - Large Sector – ESL Steel Ltd
National Level EHS Award - Large Enterprises Renewable Energy Sector – Vena Energy
National Level Environment Award BPO-ITES Large Sector – EXL Service.com
National Level Safest Shopping Mall Award– Phoenix Market City, Mumbai
National ESG Compliance Excellence Award Medium Enterprises – Runaya Group
National Level Safety Award Large Sector Consumer Electricals Industry – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd
National Level HSE Award - Medium Enterprises Renewable Energy Sector – Radiance Renewables Pvt Ltd
National Green Award – BANSAL SHIP BREAKERS PVT LTD
National Quality Award Large Sector – BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd
National HSE Award 2021 Construction Sector – My Home Constructions Pvt. Ltd
National EHS Award Large Sector Construction Industry – Godrej Properties Ltd (Project: TAJ AT THE TREES)
National Level Start Up Sustainability Award – Runaya Group
National CSR Award Financial Services Sector – ICICI Securities Ltd
National Road Safety Award – Safeway Concessions
National Level Best Heavy Industrial Waste Management Company Medium Enterprises – Runaya Group
EHS Award Construction Sector (New Delhi) – Joyville Shapoorji Housing Private Limited
Safety Award Construction Sector (Telengana) – GAR Corporate Services Pvt Ltd
Safety Award Powerplant Sector (Bihar) – KANTI BIJLEE UTPADAN NIGAM LIMITED
(A wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd)
Environment Award Construction Sector (Gujarat) – Afcons Infrastructure Limited, Ahmedabad Elevated Metro -Package C1 ,Phase-2.
Safety Award Construction Sector (Karnataka) – Rohan Builders
Environment Award ITES Sector (New Delhi) – Thales India Pvt Ltd
Safety Award FMCG Sector (Uttarakhand)-Jyothy Labs Ltd
EHS Award Research & Development Sector (Tamil Nadu) – Saint Gobain India Pvt Ltd (Research & Development) National Level Individual Award Winners
Safety Leadership Award – Dr. Pramod Pandey, Global Safety Engineering Leader Group Operations Health and Safety of Philips
Green Innovator of The Year Award – Dr. Sanjay P Gandhi, Sr. GM EHSF & Sustainability of Gujarat Fluorochemicals ltd
HSE Women Leadership Award – Ms. Lakshmy Kumar - Plant HSE Head of Bosch Limited
Global Safety Summit awards are most prestigious award scheme in Safety Awards, Health and Safety Awards, EHS Awards, Quality Awards, Green Awards and CSR Awards. Workplace Safety Awards are currently witnessing an advancement in the business
Nominations are open for the Assessment of 2021-2022 in the following categories viz, Safety Awards, EHS Awards, Quality Awards and Green Awards, details are available at www.globalsafetysummit.com
Fire and Safety Forum has 88000+ Individual Members in the Safety Membership, CSR membership, Quality membership, and Green Membership verticals and 300+ Industrial Corporate Members also.
Global Safety Summit Congratulate National Green Award winner Bansal Ship Breakers Private Limited, which is a boutique ship recycling company, giving life to end-of-life vessels and contributing to the country's steel demand in a sustainable way. They believe in the exquisite art of ship recycling and pride themselves on being a company that strives to continuously invest in saving a substantial amount of natural resources, investment, and carbon footprint. With over 35 years of experience, Mr. Kapoorchand Bansal has extensive investing and operating experience in the ship recycling industry; he has a proven track record of successful business turnarounds and has been a witness to immense transformations in this sector. It is his belief that by persistent efforts towards the ship recycling business, and consistent CSR activities that vouch to aid the growth of everyone around, the company will be able to soar high leaving all the prevalent macro-economic conditions, making the nation and the organization an evolved model of growth and change.
