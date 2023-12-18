Gujarat moves towards forging stronger business ties with Japan and Singapore

DAY 01

Led by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, a high-level delegation visited Japan and Singapore to promote the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024. The delegation sought to bring to the fore Gujarat's focus on being a future-ready growth model driven by visionary initiatives toward attaining self-reliance, and extend invitations to participate in VGGS 2024.

November 26, 2023

Gujarat's Shine in the land of the Rising Sun Japan remains a crucial partner in the development of Gujarat. Strong cultural, social and economic ties drive strong cooperation between Japan and Gujarat. The agenda included series of one-to-one meetings with Hon'ble Minister of Japan, Governors of various prefectures, and leading industrialists, along with a VGGS 2024 Roadshow. Speaking in Japan, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel lauded VGGS initiated by Shri Narendra Modi in 2003 during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. It has become a hallmark of Gujarat's global development, marking two decades of success.

Gujarat, beyond being a manufacturing and an auto hub, is now poised to become a centre for advancements in emerging sectors such as Green Hydrogen, semiconductors and E-mobility.

Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel

Hon'ble Chief Minister, Gujarat

DISCUSSIONS WITH 21 ORGANISATIONS



Earlier, Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel commenced Day 2 of his Japan tour with a Bullet Train trip. Hon'ble Chief Minister and the delegation reached Yokohama and visited the famous Sankeien Garden.

Through JETRO's long-standing participation with Gujarat, significant investments have been attracted to the state.Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel

Hon'ble Chief Minister, Gujarat

A policy-driven state, with a proactive, encouraging approach

A manufacturing and an automotive hub

Poised to become a centre for advancements in emerging sectors such as green hydrogen, semiconductors, and E-mobility and global financial activities

Set itself an ambitious target of achieving a carbon-free net-zero economy by 2070

Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, India-Singapore relations have significantly evolved into natural partnerships.

Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel

Hon'ble Chief Minister, Gujarat



The day’s interactions involved fostering new investments while providing fresh opportunities for Japan-Gujarat relations in renewable energy and Green Hydrogen sectors. During the meeting with Mr. Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi, he gave a detailed presentation on the new initiatives adopted by Japan in the Green Hydrogen sector.November 26, 2023The delegation met with leaders from Gujarati and Indian communities, along with their families. India's Ambassador to Japan, H.E. Shri Sibi George, delivered an impressive address on "Connecting Himalayas with Mount Fuji," highlighting the warm relations between Gujarat, Japan and India. He praised that VGGS has transformed into a global platform for doing business.DAY 2 November 27, 2023Hon’ble Chief Minister had a meeting with Tokyo Governor, H.E. Ms. Yuriko Koike. They discussed the AMRUT Mission and Smart Cities championed by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for comprehensive planned development of cities. Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel emphasised that Japan and Gujarat have the potential to bolster mutual cooperation in the smart cities and sustainable urban development sectors.November 27, 2023The delegation held a productive meeting with Mr. Susumu Kataoka, President of JETRO, Japan External Trade Organisation. Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel mentioned that JETRO can actively participate in attracting investments to sectors like semiconductors, Green Technology, bulk drugs, medical devices, ceramics, and textiles.November 27, 2023The delegation held discussions with representatives from various trade organisations and financial institutions. Prominent among them were the officials from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), including Chairman, Mr. Tadashi Maeda and Governor, Mr. Hayashi Nobumitsu. Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel emphasised that under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, “Ease of doing Business” has made India an accessible destination for foreign investments. Highlighting the partnership with India, the Chairman of JBIC mentioned that Dholera Special Investment Region is an area of focus for Japanese investors.November 28, 2023Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel held a series of one-to-one meetings with officials of various companies, including TEPCO Renewable & Power, Otsuka International, MARUBENI Corporation, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, DISCO Corporation, Air Water INC and Fanuc Global.November 29, 2023India is progressing on the path of becoming Aatmanirbhar and has become the fifth -largest economy in the world. With the focus of making India Aatmanirbhar and enabling a Viksit Bharat through Aatmanirbhar Gujarat, Hon'ble Chief Minister presented Gujarat's inclusive development narrative and its role as a model state for India's progress to more than 200 leading industrialists and business professionals from Japan. The Executive Vice President of JETRO, Mr. Kazuya Nakajo and its Director General, Mr. Takehiko Furukawa praised the visionary guidance of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and highlighted the integral role of Gujarat in the global business ecosystem.Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel held one-to-one meetings with officials of Japan's leading industries, including Renesas Electronics, Dai Nippon Printing, Nagoya Electric Works, Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Shizuoka Gas. The delegation participated in a key meeting with Mr. Nishimura Yasutoshi, Hon'ble Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Government of Japan who expressed his happiness at the growing association between Japan and Gujarat.November 30, 2023Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel met with representatives of Nichicon Corporation who provided details about the company's products in the electric vehicles and energy storage industry. He spoke about the immense opportunities in Gujarat and the growing EV market across India.Shri Bhupendrabhai wished Hyogo and Gujarat grow together and emphasised the Government of Gujarat'sThe delegation met with the Hon’ble Governor of Hyogo, Mr. Motohiko Saito who expressed that more companies from Hyogo should venture to Gujarat as the opportunities to invest and grow in India keep increasing.December 1, 2023The delegation held rounds of meetings with Executives from the world of finance and business on the 1st day of the tour to Singapore. Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel noted that the successful operation of Singapore companies operating in the GIFT City is a major factor in the growing Gujarat-Singapore relations. DAY 6 December 1, 2023Hon'ble Chief Minister addressed the Investment Conclave where he observed that leading companies are actively engaged in the FinTech sector in India, and the collaboration between India, Singapore, and Gujarat holds immense potential.December 2, 2023Hon'ble Chief Minister, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel visited Micron's assembly and testing plant. The high-level delegation received a briefing from senior officials regarding Micron's upcoming semiconductor production plant in Sanand, Gujarat. Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel shared specific details reiterating that Gujarat is the first state in India with a dedicated semiconductor policy.