Health insurance for young adults: Why it's a smart move

New Delhi [India], May 30: When you are young, healthy, and getting your life started, health insurance may not seem like a top priority. After all, why would someone pay for a service he or she does not expect to use for any time soon? When you are young (20s-early 30s) is when health insurance makes the most sense. It is a prevention and planning game; waiting for bad things to happen is not a good strategy.

The sooner you do it, the more solid and more dependable your safety net will be. So think of it less as a liability and more as a sound investment of both your money and your life that appreciates over time.

You’re Healthier and That Works in Your Favour

One of the most significant advantages of buying health insurance when you’re young is that your premiums are usually lower. Since insurers assess risk based on age and health history, a young, fit individual is seen as less likely to make claims. This means you’ll pay less for the same cover compared to someone older or with pre-existing health issues.

Emergencies Don’t Check Your Age