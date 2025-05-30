Health insurance for young adults: Why it's a smart move

Why buying health insurance in your 20s and early 30s is a smart move, not an expense
New Delhi [India], May 30: When you are young, healthy, and getting your life started, health insurance may not seem like a top priority. After all, why would someone pay for a service he or she does not expect to use for any time soon? When you are young (20s-early 30s) is when health insurance makes the most sense. It is a prevention and planning game; waiting for bad things to happen is not a good strategy.
The sooner you do it, the more solid and more dependable your safety net will be. So think of it less as a liability and more as a sound investment of both your money and your life that appreciates over time.
You’re Healthier and That Works in Your Favour
One of the most significant advantages of buying health insurance when you’re young is that your premiums are usually lower. Since insurers assess risk based on age and health history, a young, fit individual is seen as less likely to make claims. This means you’ll pay less for the same cover compared to someone older or with pre-existing health issues.
Emergencies Don’t Check Your Age
In your twenties, it is very easy to feel invincible. However, accidents, unexpected illnesses or surgeries can befall anyone, young and old. A fractured limb, an unexpected episode of appendicitis, or even just contracting a dengue fever episode could cost in thousands in medical fees. Health insurance protects you from these shocks, so you don’t have to dip into your savings to afford treatment. Don't be fearful, but smart enough to have a contingency.
Saves Tax
Health insurance also gives people the chance to save money on taxes. Payment of the annual premium allows you to deduct it under section 80D of the Income Tax Act. By choosing this plan, you can pay less tax and still ensure you have health coverage at a young age and while starting your career. One of the benefits is that it keeps your finances and health looking good.
Waiting Periods Are Best Tackled Early
Most insurance policies come with waiting periods for certain illnesses, surgeries, or even maternity benefits. These waiting periods can range from a few months to a few years, depending on the policy. When you buy insurance early, these periods run their course while you’re still unlikely to need major treatment. By the time you do need a specific benefit, chances are the waiting period has already ended. You’re not just buying cover, you’re buying future readiness.
Coverage Is Growing With the Times
Currently, health insurance helps with costs beyond just being hospitalised. Today, a lot of healthcare policies offer yearly health check-ups, psychological support and the option to consult doctors over the phone. Since young adults are more concerned with their health, health insurance plays a bigger role in their lives.
You Can Customise Plans to Fit Your Life
A lot of insurance companies offer plans that can be shaped to fit your lifestyle. You can select a hospital plan that provides minimal services or one that offers OPD, after-diagnostic expenses and wellness benefits. Over time, you can also include options such as critical illness cover or accidental injury cover. Planning ahead gives you the opportunity to think through rather than making critical decisions when you are sick.
You’re Building a Clean Medical History
Health insurers value a clean medical record. By buying insurance when you're young and healthy, and making the occasional use of preventive benefits like check-ups, you’re building a favourable health profile. This can work in your favour when it comes to claim approvals or upgrading your policy in the future. It’s like setting a good foundation now, so you don’t face hurdles later on.
Conclusion
Getting health insurance is one of the smartest investments you can make early in life. It protects you from unexpected medical costs and encourages you to take your health more seriously, offering regular check-ups and wellness support.
In the long run, you’ll thank yourself for choosing health insurance early. Because when the time comes, it won’t just be a document; it will be the reason you can focus on getting better, not on paying bills.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.