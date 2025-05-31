Abhay Prabhavana Museum : the architecture of inclusion

A tribute to cultural coexistence
New Delhi [India], May 31: On the banks of the Indrayani river, surrounded by gentle hills and centuries-old Jain caves, stands a place that resonates with Indic ethos. Abhay Prabhavana, built by the Amar Prerana Trust under the vision of Shri Abhay Firodia, is a lot more than a museum in the traditional sense. It is a living space that celebrates values – a centre of wisdom, art, and spiritual reflection.
Spread across 50 acres of thoughtfully planned land, Abhay Prabhavana presents a powerful idea: that India’s heritage lives through harmony, collaboration based on inclusivity, based on common values. Here, galleries echo with philosophy, curated sculptures resonate with purpose, and every space invites diverse perspectives. At Abhay Prabhavana, inclusion isn’t an added concept – it’s the foundation, shaping spaces to reflect and embrace all experiences.
The museum opens with a journey through thirty galleries that feel more like conversations than exhibits. Themes move across education, enterprise, compassion, restraint, inner discovery, and self-effort. The curation invites visitors to engage with India’s civilisational ideas, each presented in a voice that welcomes, never imposes. Inside the knowledge centre, learning finds many forms. Right from immersive spaces to the beautiful galleries that showcase Indic values and Jain wisdom – the museum offers a one-of-a-kind experience. Elements like the incredible wall painting in Samavasaran (the divine preaching hall of the Tirthankar) gallery or the layered visual depictions of multiple viewpoints and perspectives, in the Anekantvad gallery, invite deep thought and reflection. These galleries become spaces of artistic finesse and intellectual grace.
At the helm of this expanse stands a sculpture that anchors the experience – the 43-foot figure of Rishabhdev, who was the first among the 24 Tirthankaras. Sculpted in an Art Deco style, it emerges from sandstone with a grace that feels timeless. Surrounding this statue, murals depict his life – his teachings, his renunciation, and the values he set into motion. Stories of his daughters, Brahmi and Sundari, are lovingly portrayed, celebrating their role in shaping literacy and artistic expression.
Abhay Prabhavana extends the dialogue through its outdoor setting as well. A hundred-foot Manastambh rises skyward, carved with layered meanings. It honours the pursuit of self-awareness over conquest, of clarity over certainty. The Plaza of Equanimity stands open to all directions, its architecture reminding visitors that spiritual insight belongs to no single path. It represents balance in its truest sense. The heritage walk deepens the narrative. With thoughtful recreations of the Jal Mandir, Kere Basadi, the Gwalior caves, and a nod to Dholavira’s early traces of civilisational setting, the walk becomes a pilgrimage through shared history. Each monument holds meaning, not only for the communities they represent, but for anyone seeking understanding.
The concluding gallery of common Indic ethos at Abhay Prabhavana leaves visitors with a resonant, lasting impact. It offers a contemplative tribute to the visionary minds, spiritual leaders, and intellectuals who have quietly shaped the ethical backbone of Indian civilisation. These are not figures remembered for conquest or command, but the values they shaped, shared, and inspired others. Through immersive storytelling and subtle visual cues, the gallery brings to life the Indic principles of Niti (ethical values) and Riti (responsible social conduct). Rather than laying out rules, it gently reveals how these frameworks helped guide kings and commoners alike, creating a culture rooted in duty and balance. The exhibit underscores a powerful truth – that India's cultural evolution embodies a collaborative, inclusive and consensual tradition at its core, which is notable for the absence of conflict.
At a time when much of the world’s history is marked by conflict between ideologies, this gallery showcases India’s unique journey where coexistence was celebrated as a whole. It’s a tribute to the spirit of shared wisdom, where multiple schools of thought could thrive in abundance. The gallery becomes more than a space for learning – it stands as a quiet yet profound reminder that the real strength of a civilisation lies in its ability to hold space for many truths, while moving forward with unity and grace.
End Note
Abhay Prabhavana is designed to welcome. It does not define India by a single belief or narrative. Instead, it reveals how ideas can coexist with respect and curiosity. The museum becomes a place for self-inquiry, where stories breathe, and reflection flows naturally. Walking through Abhay Prabhavana is a journey into the heart of India’s timeless values. Every pillar and courtyard becomes a quiet affirmation that inclusion thrives – in ideas, in expression, and in spirit.
For more Information, visit: https://abhayprabhavana.org/
