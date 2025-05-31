Abhay Prabhavana Museum : the architecture of inclusion

New Delhi [India], May 31: On the banks of the Indrayani river, surrounded by gentle hills and centuries-old Jain caves, stands a place that resonates with Indic ethos. Abhay Prabhavana, built by the Amar Prerana Trust under the vision of Shri Abhay Firodia, is a lot more than a museum in the traditional sense. It is a living space that celebrates values – a centre of wisdom, art, and spiritual reflection.

Spread across 50 acres of thoughtfully planned land, Abhay Prabhavana presents a powerful idea: that India’s heritage lives through harmony, collaboration based on inclusivity, based on common values. Here, galleries echo with philosophy, curated sculptures resonate with purpose, and every space invites diverse perspectives. At Abhay Prabhavana, inclusion isn’t an added concept – it’s the foundation, shaping spaces to reflect and embrace all experiences.

The museum opens with a journey through thirty galleries that feel more like conversations than exhibits. Themes move across education, enterprise, compassion, restraint, inner discovery, and self-effort. The curation invites visitors to engage with India’s civilisational ideas, each presented in a voice that welcomes, never imposes. Inside the knowledge centre, learning finds many forms. Right from immersive spaces to the beautiful galleries that showcase Indic values and Jain wisdom – the museum offers a one-of-a-kind experience. Elements like the incredible wall painting in Samavasaran (the divine preaching hall of the Tirthankar) gallery or the layered visual depictions of multiple viewpoints and perspectives, in the Anekantvad gallery, invite deep thought and reflection. These galleries become spaces of artistic finesse and intellectual grace.

At the helm of this expanse stands a sculpture that anchors the experience – the 43-foot figure of Rishabhdev, who was the first among the 24 Tirthankaras. Sculpted in an Art Deco style, it emerges from sandstone with a grace that feels timeless. Surrounding this statue, murals depict his life – his teachings, his renunciation, and the values he set into motion. Stories of his daughters, Brahmi and Sundari, are lovingly portrayed, celebrating their role in shaping literacy and artistic expression.