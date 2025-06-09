Admired companies in India 2025

As 2025 unfolds, several standout companies across India are capturing attention for their remarkable leadership, progressive vision, and impactful contributions to their industries. These respected organizations have carved a niche for themselves by consistently delivering excellence, embracing innovation, and fostering trust among customers and stakeholders. With values rooted in integrity and a forward-thinking approach, they are influencing industry standards and inspiring the next wave of business excellence. These trailblazers are more than just successful—they’re admired for the way they lead, operate, and make a difference. Watch as they continue to shape India’s corporate future this year.

CK Birla Hospital

CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, is a NABH-accredited, 230-bed multi-speciality hospital renowned for clinical excellence, ethical practices, and a patient-centric approach. Commissioned in 2016, it offers world-class infrastructure including 9 modular OTs, 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128-slice CT scan, high-end Cath Lab, and more. The hospital is equipped with cutting-edge medical technologies, including the Da Vinci Robotic Surgery System, enabling greater precision and improved surgical outcomes across specialities. Strategically located on Gopalpura Bypass Road, the hospital provides easy access and comprehensive services across key specialities such as Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Gastro Sciences, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, and more. Its holistic approach to wellness includes physiotherapy and preventive health, making it one of Rajasthan’s most trusted healthcare institutions.

Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

FNF India (FNFI), is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (FNF)—the leading provider of title and real estate services in the U.S.—has been delivering operational excellence in India for over two decades. Backed by a talented workforce of 4,000+ professionals, FNF India supports a diverse portfolio of 1,000+ clients, offering cutting-edge technology solutions, streamlined processes, and exceptional customer service.