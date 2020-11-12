HighonM's Cofounder Gaurav Madaan is shaping affiliate marketers of tomorrow

Gaurav Madaan is one of India’s most reputed digital marketing mentors, who is successful and guiding students about online entrepreneurship. He emphasises on the information chaos around and it’s effects on public in various cases. He says, “there is tons of information which is fake and is misguiding the aspirants“. Even the digital generation has a tough time recognising when online information is biased, untrue or not genuine. Reliable information is to civic health, like how sanitation is for proper public health. Also the media literacy efforts haven't been enough.

If you want to buy stock in a company, you want to read accurate articles about that company so you can invest wisely. If you are planning on voting in an election, you want to read as much good information on a candidate so you can vote for the person who best represents your ideas and beliefs. Many people in the industry try to gain clients with fake promises, luring beginners to enrol for their ponzu schemes. Because of this, a lot of aspirants are losing trust in digital marketing as a whole.

With his venture, HighonM that holds mentorship programs enables newbies to know what is right, wrong and important for them. With this, Gaurav and his team hand holds the students and guides them at every step, indirectly holding them back from making mistakes. Gaurav strongly believes that the wrong information on the internet is often the culprit for the wrong steps taken up by any individual. He with his team makes constant efforts to ensure they carry niche research in any field before guiding their students on the platform HighonM.

Affilerator - is one of the courses and guidance programs offered at HighonM that helps people take the next big leap in business with the help of affiliate marketing. It takes the performers from being an ‘Underdog Digital Marketer’ to an ‘Affiliate Marketing Superstar’! With a combined experience of 15 years that the team brings to the table in internet marketing domain, they offer courses with utmost interest, knowledge and passion to help fellow business enthusiasts. To know more visit www.affilerator.com