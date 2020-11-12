The journey of India's first laserpreneur

Prof Dr Chandrashekar Yavagal – Co-Founder, NovoLase

In pursuit of improving the future of Indian dentists, Dr Chandrashekar Yavagal aka Shekar has come up with an awe inspiring range of Innovative, compact yet highly advanced range of laser devices through his novel venture NovoLase, which is all set to revolutionise the way dentistry is practised in this country. Through NovoLase, he strives to eliminate the pain and sufferings of millions of Indian patients by making laser dentistry more affordable. NovoLase is now all set to shape the future of healthcare by becoming a catalyst in the paradigm shift from a pharmaceutical dominated era to a ‘Photo'ceutical era of Modern Healthcare in India.

The Beginning...

Chandrashekar Murugesh Yavagal, also known as Shekar, was born to an extremely humble middle-class couple Murugesh and Lata Yavagal, in a little town called Hubli in Karnataka, India. A University topper at BDS and Gold medallist MDS in Paediatric dentistry from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Shekar went on to complete his Diploma in Orthodontics from Orthodontic World Institute (OWI), Barcelona, Spain. He is a Fellow of the International College of Dentists, Associate Fellow of the World Clinical Laser Institute and Diplomate of the International College of Neuromuscular Orthodontics & Gnathology, Italy. Besides venturing into NovoLase, his chain of super-specialty clinics under the banner ‘LaserVEDA’ have been hugely successful in delivering top notch medical and dental care with Avant-garde technology and ultra-modern infrastructure.

Hurdles That Came In The Way

Coming from a lower-middle-class background, he had a typical ‘Chawl’ upbringing; hence Dr. Shekar never had it easy. From taking tuitions for junior students to selling his Topper’s Notes to pay his college fees and from making dental impressions in dirty washrooms to falsifying homemade artificial dentures for terminally ill patients, he has seen it all, been a part of it all! That's why he says - “Poverty Is Not A Handicap. But A Poor Mindset Definitely Is”

His Journey To Success

He first started his journey as a Laser expert way back in 2006; He had to use a rented laser at the rate of 350 rs! Those days taught him many things, and he felt that laser technology had to become more affordable only then could an ordinary Indian doctor use it. Only then could the poor Indian patients reap the benefits of this incredible science. That’s when the seeds of a completely indigenous, Atmanirbhar ‘Made in India’ Laser unit were sowed. Today, NovoLase produces ultra-modern clinical laser devices and accessories that are portable, ergonomic and in compliance with the best of international safety standards.

His stunning yet minimalist layouts have garnered a Global fan following and have managed to break the stereotype of ‘User-Unfriendly’ cable bundling laser units available in today’s generic market.

Therefore, the intensely passionate and efficient Shekar Yavagal has thus gone on to become the man behind India’s Laser upheaval and has now redefined the theory of Leveraging Technology for Healing in Modern Healthcare. His work not just reflects the dreams and aspirations of a regular small-town Indian dentist but exemplifies the challenges that the country’s millennial generation of healthcare providers face today. Dr. Shekar has an intuitive feel for his patient’s distress and misery and always strives to find creative ways to end their suffering. As much as his battles, Shekar’s search for constantly rediscovering and imagining a nicer future for every Indian Dentist while creating a difference to the lives of thousands of sufferers is indeed heartwarming.

Apart from being a successful ‘Laserpreneur’, Shekar is the chief mentor of the Asian Academy of Laser Therapy (AALT) and aspires to bring the WALT (World Laser Congress) to India some time soon in the future. He is a Key Opinion Leader for Global Dental Giants like Dentsply Sirona and GC Corporation. He has conducted more than 200 lectures, symposia, webinars & workshops on Lasers, Paediatric, Preventive & Restorative Dentistry across 5 countries - India, Singapore, Kuwait, France and Spain. He currently Heads the Department of Paediatric Dentistry at MMNGH Institute of Dental Sciences, Belgaum, India.