In contemporary times like today, innovation plays a pivotal role in bringing the revolutionary transformation in the entrepreneurial space. An amalgam of creative instincts and thrive to succeed can take your empire to Cloud nine. The prominent entrepreneurs with prowess in their specific fields are progressing with dynamic vigor. Let’s know more about these elites in our upcoming edition, ‘10 Most Innovative CEOs of the Year 2020.’Jatin Ahuja, the founder of Big Boyz Toyz, is a renowned entrepreneur. Big Boyz Toyz has carved a niche in the business of luxury cars, catering to a large section of the clientele. He embarked on the journey of entrepreneurship in 2003 at the age of 17. With passion, he initiated his business and has grown its frontiers in the Indian luxury car market. Big Boyz Toyz was incubated in 2009 with 70000; at present, they have reached the mark of 235 crores and are envisioned to attain 500 this year. They are sponsoring shows like Splitsvilla on MTV and Big Boy Toys GenX Fashion Show.The vivacious and one of the youngest entrepreneurs in the sector of real estate, Honey Katyal is the Founder and CEO of Investors Clinic Infratech Pvt. Katiyal has an impressive attitude towards life and the people around him. He is one of the few individuals who felt the need of adding professional expertise to the arena of real estate. Hailing from Moradabad, he is an avid gymmer, a cricketing, and Formula One enthusiast; he has a kinship with Bollywood biggies and cricketers. He lives life like a King-size. For his exemplary work in the real estate sector, Honey Katiyal has been accredited with a plethora of prestigious awards like Times Research Service Excellence Award 2010 and Rajiv Gandhi Realty Excellence Award for Best Property Consultant 2010-11.The Founder of Big Fish Ventures, who has given the exceptional dined out experience to the people around, Umang Tewari, has rendered a phenomenal contribution to the hospitality segment. His family is in the construction business, and he always thought of joining the family business. But, as nothing was fixed, he decided to open his cafe in Delhi. In 2002, he started Oxygen Café and Bar in Vasant Vihar, with an initial capital of 35 lakh. Unfortunately, the cafe was located in a commercial building, and he started receiving complaints from the neighborhood. Sooner he was forced to shut it down. Luckily, things again started working out in his favor. In 2009, he openedin Hauz Khas Village. As time passed, he opened five more outlets, such as Raas, Junkyard Café, OMG, Scooter, Key, and The Vault, across Delhi-NCR.Having pioneered the real estate sector, Ashish Bhutani is the CEO of Bhutani Group. He is a young visionary who has taken the success of the group to the next level with commendable leadership skills. Having completed his MBA from the University of Cardiff, UK, and graduation from the University of Sheffield, UK, he has put his global experience and expertise in the business. Ashish is from a management background who believes in nurturing relations with clients and fulfills all his commitments. He has contributed a lot to the CSR activities and started 'Bhutani care.'A Delhi-based gujjar, Piyush Nagar has made an exceptional mark in the real estate business. He has a huge list of followers on Instagram and Facebook, which determines his charisma and popularity. Besides Real Estate Business, he owns Petrochemicals business Abu Dhabi. He is fond of luxurious cars like Ferrari, range rover, Bentley, and Rolls Royce. Apart from sizzling cars, he has his private jet that depicts his lavish lifestyle. Keeping abreast of the latest technologies, Piyush uses the technical knowledge to upgrade his business. He works for an NGO also, which is for Hepatitis B injection.Dr Nachiket Bhatia is the CEO of Dr Bhatia Medical Coaching Institute (DBMCI), which is one of the oldest and leading medical institutes in India. EGURUKUL is DBMCI‘s brainchild and an indispensable part of the ever growing edtech world. The journey of 6 years is completely of hard work and dedication. EGURUKUL manages and tries to fulfill every need of a student regarding their studies. The app provides a complete question bank of latest pattern questions, tests and 800+ hours of videos. Dr Nachiket is a staunch believer in EDUCATION FOR EVERYONE. He believes that money should never be an obstacle for any student who wants to study.He is a young, talented and visionary entrepreneur, co-founder of Insights Opinion and Mesontags RFID Technology. He is one of the key members of multiple start-ups and have shown great results. His core expertise lies in delivering impeccable services to clients, profit and loss management, revenue generation and client retention. He has extensively worked within market research and IT industry for over a decade and have worked with various Fortune 500 companies. Both of his ventures, Insights Opinion and RFID Technology are emerging as global leaders. Insights Opinion is a research outsourcing firm, offering expert data collection services to large research and consulting firms in 100 countries across the world. Mesontags RFID Technology is involved in manufacturing & designing of all types of passive RFID tags like Low frequency (LF), High frequency (HF) & Ultra high frequency (UHF) to cater all automatic identification and tracking related requirements.The founder and Chief Curator of Fervent Group, Harinder Rana embarked on the entrepreneurial journey with only two persons. Today, Fervent Group has 50+ employees in its team covering three cities in India. Under the aegis of Harinder Rana, Fervent has made massive strides for all the jobs they undertake, making their agency a force to reckon with in the industry. With over 17+ years of experience and as the Chief Curator, he provides leadership, management, and vision for the company as they continue to make their clients happy. The team at Fervent takes pride in providing B2B Marketing Services & Solutions. Some of their multi-disciplinary services include Digital marketing, Digital campaigns, Lead Generation, Events, Exhibitions, Product Launches, Seminars, Industry Body Conferences, Destination Management, Internal & External Audience, Customer Contact Programs, Audience Acquisition and Database Management.The notable entrepreneur, Arnav Singh Raizada is a visionary, industrial designer, engineer, early-stage Investor, and philanthropist. He is the founder, product designer, and the Operational C.E.O of N.X.G-Motors; founder of project-M.I.N.D (fintech solution); co-founder and early investor in ANNWN-TECH PVT-LTD; co-founder and C.M.O of Vanaheimr-technologies Pvt Ltd; C.F.O of Eduvedam Pvt Ltd. He holds a majority stake in RAIZADA INFRATECH PVT LTD and one of the major R&D wings of the GROUP. He is leading a successful venture called Fintech, where Arnav brings to the table credible finance solutions. Peter Thiel and Elon Musk being his idols, followed their path, and dropped school to take on the path of entrepreneurship. Leading the companies to push their boundaries and move towards innovation, from Electric vehicles to Selfsustainable earthquake resistance buildings and exoskeleton suits amongst a few of the upcoming products/projects. Arnav has also successfully worked on Defence Projects that remain classified and had engagements with DRDO and the Ministry of Defence (MoD).The ace entrepreneur of this era, Jaikishan Challa is the Founder and CEO of LOCL Colive & Work. He is a Hospitality Management Graduate, who has operationalized 10,000+ beds Purpose Built Student Housing for a Global Conglomerate in India, Malaysia & Dubai and successfully transitioned the business to a large Institutional Fund. LOCL is a Brand of Curated Living Solutions Private Limited, a DivyaSree Group Company, and is focused to address millennial accommodation needs and it is already 4000 operational Beds strong through “Design Finance Build Sell Leaseback and Operate. The maestro believes in Smart Real Estate Design, Service Differentiation, Food, Community & Analytics, which will dramatically change customer experiences and creates an environment that lets you call this place home.