Hindustan Unilever Limited launches the 5th season of FinAce in association with CNBC-TV18

The advent of Technology has brought about tremendous changes in the world of finance. Digitalisation in the world of Finance has opened the gates to stock markets, Insurance, REIT, Bitcoin, Government Bonds, etc. With these innovations, a Finance student needs to be Future ready and possess relevant knowledge and skills to take an informed decision for their own financial journey as well as for the organisation.Hindustan Unilever, the FMCG juggernaut of India, has displayed immense foresight and agility in their own digital transformation journey. In the words of Ritesh Tiwari, Executive Director, Finance, IT and Chief Financial Officer of Hindustan Unilever Limited, “Digital transformation and sustainability are two big drivers of change in the country for every business. Today’s talent which is future-fit and digitally savvy to spearhead HUL’s digital transformation journey and strive to create value in a disruptive manner”To give the students a taste of these changing market scenarios and the evolving world of Finance, HUL is organising FINACE in association with CNBC-TV18. It is the 5th season of this initiative which provides a platform for Students from Premier B-schools to showcase their Finance Acumen and also engage with the leaders of the Finance Industry.As the school of future business leaders, HUL has been building finance professionals with strong business acumen, agility to respond to changing market scenarios and a strong sense of purpose to make a real impact on the business and function. With this in mind, HUL engages with the brightest minds from various colleges every year through FINACE, to mould them into Future Fit CFOs who would go on to lead various organisations.Ritesh firmly believes that instead of simply reacting to external change or disruption with a myopic mindset, we must use it as a catalyst for learning and thereby create larger structural innovation for the long-term. As he says, “Learning never stops. One must be a lifelong learner. Situations change, environments change, people change. To keep growing, we must learn new ways to deal with the changing scenarios. “Stay tuned to know more on the initiative.