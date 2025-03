How corporate real estate experts disrupted India's office market

What do top 10, top 50 and top 500 corporations have in common? Besides being some of the world’s most influential companies, they trust one name in India’s rapidly evolving office market—Table Space, one of the pioneers of ‘Managed Offices’ concept in India - Table Space currently serves over 350 global enterprises.

The Vision Behind the Success

At the heart of this transformation are four industry veterans— The late Amit Banerji, Karan Chopra, Kunal Mehra, and Srinivas Prasad, who came together with a shared mission: to redefine corporate real estate. With decades of collective experience managing large-scale portfolios for corporate clients, they experienced first-hand the inefficiencies in traditional office setups—high capex, fit-out delays, and operational challenges. Their solution? A managed office model that offers speed, scale, and seamless enterprise integration. Unlike co-working office spaces, Table Space creates fully managed workspaces, customised and designed for enterprises.

Enterprise-First: The Table Space Advantage