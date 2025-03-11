Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  How corporate real estate experts disrupted India's office market

How corporate real estate experts disrupted India's office market

Driving speed, flexibility, and zero-capex efficiency

Published: Mar 11, 2025 11:12:33 AM IST
Updated: Mar 13, 2025 11:26:55 AM IST

(L-R): The late Amit Banerji, Kunal Mehra, Karan Chopra and Srinivas Prasad (L-R): The late Amit Banerji, Kunal Mehra, Karan Chopra and Srinivas Prasad

What do top 10, top 50 and top 500 corporations have in common? Besides being some of the worldâ€™s most influential companies, they trust one name in Indiaâ€™s rapidly evolving office marketâ€”Table Space, one of the pioneers of â€˜Managed Officesâ€™ concept in India - Table Space currently serves over 350 global enterprises.

The Vision Behind the Success

At the heart of this transformation are four industry veteransâ€” The late Amit Banerji, Karan Chopra, Kunal Mehra, and Srinivas Prasad, who came together with a shared mission: to redefine corporate real estate. With decades of collective experience managing large-scale portfolios for corporate clients, they experienced first-hand the inefficiencies in traditional office setupsâ€”high capex, fit-out delays, and operational challenges. Their solution? A managed office model that offers speed, scale, and seamless enterprise integration. Unlike co-working office spaces, Table Space creates fully managed workspaces, customised and designed for enterprises.

Table Space Managed Workspace in BengaluruÂ  Table Space Managed Workspace in BengaluruÂ 

Enterprise-First:Â The Table Space Advantage

Unlike co-working office spaces that cater to freelancers and small businesses, Table Space focuses exclusively on enterprise-grade, built-to-suit managed offices. No shared desks, no distractionsâ€”just fully managed, private workspaces built for scale.

These distinctions are key to its success.

  • Speed & Efficiency: Traditional office leasing can typically take companies anywhere 16 to 24 months to lease, design, and set up their workspaces. Table Space accelerates this process, targeting delivery of functional workspaces in just 90 to 135 days.
  • Premium Locations: With 10.5 million sq. ft. across 75+ Grade A centers (Dec 2024), Table Space focuses on strategic expansion, anticipating demand in strategic locations in key growth micro-markets like BKC & Worli (Mumbai ), ORR (Bangalore), Madhapur & Hitech City (Hyderabad), Golf Course Road (Delhi NCR), Pune and Chennai. With enterprise clients driving demand, the company secures long-term leases in high quality, Grade A buildings, reinforcing its reputation as the preferred partner for global enterprises.
  • Tech-Driven Delivery: A seamless, tech-driven process that integrates real-time project tracking, bulk procurement efficiencies, and end-to-end office setup. Whether it's a high-security financial trading floor, an R&D lab, or a state-of-the-art automotive solution, Table Space delivers tailor-made offices that align with corporate branding, security, and operational needs.

"Technology is at the core of what we do", emphasises Karan Chopra, Chairman & Co-CEO. "Our retention rate and repeat business are a direct result of this commitment. Clients can track site progress live, and once they're in a Table Space managed office, our mobile app makes daily operations efficient. We're talking real-time data, transparency, and efficiencies that directly impact their bottom line. We also understand employee wellbeing is key. That's why our technology monitors office health in real-time, enabling workspaces where people thrive."

Kunal Mehra, Co-CEO & President further outlines the financial agility that enterprises gain with Table Space. â€œWith us, businesses can avoid heavy upfront CAPEX on fit-outs and infrastructure, ensuring asset-light yet highly functional offices. The zero-CAPEX advantage enables businesses to agile & responsive to changing market conditions, allowing scaling of operations as needed. â€œ

Design-Led Expertise in Managed Offices

Table Space offers comprehensive design capabilities and delivers custom-built managed offices. From concept to execution, our in-house design team integrates functionality with aesthetics while incorporating technology and client-specific requirements. Unlike generic co-working models, we focus on safety, security, brand and cultural alignment to meet the needs of large corporations.

Table Space Suites: Flex Work, Elevated

The share of flex office leasing is on a steady rise. According to the quarterly published India Office Figures report by CBRE, flexible space operators accounted for 21% of total office take-up in Q4 2024, up from 12% in Q4 2023â€”almost doubling year-over-year.

Suites by Table Space is designed to meet this growing demand, offering premium, plug-and-play flexible offices that combine speed, efficiency, and top-tier amenities. With seamless tech integration, high-quality design, and built-in security and compliance, Suites delivers a hassle-free, enterprise-grade managed office solutionâ€”ready for companies to move in and get to work.

Global Captive Centres (GCCs): A Key Market Opportunity

According to a CBRE research report titled "The India GCC Revolution", dated August 2024, Indian tech talent is transcending its traditional service delivery role and there has been a creation of global leadership roles within GCCs in India. By 2030, India is poised to generate 20,000 global roles from this ecosystem. The same report further reveals that 67% of GCCs plan to boost their office space by at least 10% in the next two years.

As enterprises continue to scale in India, we believe that the demand for managed workspaces will rise - Table Space is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this growth. With a 10.5 million sq. ft. portfolio spanning 75+ Grade A centres (as of December 31, 2024) We at Table Space, offer flexibility, scalability, and unmatched speed, empowering global corporations to expand seamlessly.

The pages slugged â€˜Brand Connectâ€™ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

