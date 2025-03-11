How corporate real estate experts disrupted India's office market

What do top 10, top 50 and top 500 corporations have in common? Besides being some of the worldâ€™s most influential companies, they trust one name in Indiaâ€™s rapidly evolving office marketâ€”Table Space, one of the pioneers of â€˜Managed Officesâ€™ concept in India - Table Space currently serves over 350 global enterprises.

The Vision Behind the Success

At the heart of this transformation are four industry veteransâ€” The late Amit Banerji, Karan Chopra, Kunal Mehra, and Srinivas Prasad, who came together with a shared mission: to redefine corporate real estate. With decades of collective experience managing large-scale portfolios for corporate clients, they experienced first-hand the inefficiencies in traditional office setupsâ€”high capex, fit-out delays, and operational challenges. Their solution? A managed office model that offers speed, scale, and seamless enterprise integration. Unlike co-working office spaces, Table Space creates fully managed workspaces, customised and designed for enterprises.

Enterprise-First:Â The Table Space Advantage