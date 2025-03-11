How corporate real estate experts disrupted India's office market

Driving speed, flexibility, and zero-capex efficiency
What do top 10, top 50 and top 500 corporations have in common? Besides being some of the worldâ€™s most influential companies, they trust one name in Indiaâ€™s rapidly evolving office marketâ€”Table Space, one of the pioneers of â€˜Managed Officesâ€™ concept in India - Table Space currently serves over 350 global enterprises.
The Vision Behind the Success
At the heart of this transformation are four industry veteransâ€” The late Amit Banerji, Karan Chopra, Kunal Mehra, and Srinivas Prasad, who came together with a shared mission: to redefine corporate real estate. With decades of collective experience managing large-scale portfolios for corporate clients, they experienced first-hand the inefficiencies in traditional office setupsâ€”high capex, fit-out delays, and operational challenges. Their solution? A managed office model that offers speed, scale, and seamless enterprise integration. Unlike co-working office spaces, Table Space creates fully managed workspaces, customised and designed for enterprises.
Enterprise-First:Â The Table Space Advantage
Unlike co-working office spaces that cater to freelancers and small businesses, Table Space focuses exclusively on enterprise-grade, built-to-suit managed offices. No shared desks, no distractionsâ€”just fully managed, private workspaces built for scale.
These distinctions are key to its success.
"Technology is at the core of what we do", emphasises Karan Chopra, Chairman & Co-CEO. "Our retention rate and repeat business are a direct result of this commitment. Clients can track site progress live, and once they're in a Table Space managed office, our mobile app makes daily operations efficient. We're talking real-time data, transparency, and efficiencies that directly impact their bottom line. We also understand employee wellbeing is key. That's why our technology monitors office health in real-time, enabling workspaces where people thrive."
Kunal Mehra, Co-CEO & President further outlines the financial agility that enterprises gain with Table Space. â€œWith us, businesses can avoid heavy upfront CAPEX on fit-outs and infrastructure, ensuring asset-light yet highly functional offices. The zero-CAPEX advantage enables businesses to agile & responsive to changing market conditions, allowing scaling of operations as needed. â€œ
Design-Led Expertise in Managed Offices
Table Space offers comprehensive design capabilities and delivers custom-built managed offices. From concept to execution, our in-house design team integrates functionality with aesthetics while incorporating technology and client-specific requirements. Unlike generic co-working models, we focus on safety, security, brand and cultural alignment to meet the needs of large corporations.
Table Space Suites: Flex Work, Elevated
The share of flex office leasing is on a steady rise. According to the quarterly published India Office Figures report by CBRE, flexible space operators accounted for 21% of total office take-up in Q4 2024, up from 12% in Q4 2023â€”almost doubling year-over-year.
Suites by Table Space is designed to meet this growing demand, offering premium, plug-and-play flexible offices that combine speed, efficiency, and top-tier amenities. With seamless tech integration, high-quality design, and built-in security and compliance, Suites delivers a hassle-free, enterprise-grade managed office solutionâ€”ready for companies to move in and get to work.
Global Captive Centres (GCCs): A Key Market Opportunity
According to a CBRE research report titled "The India GCC Revolution", dated August 2024, Indian tech talent is transcending its traditional service delivery role and there has been a creation of global leadership roles within GCCs in India. By 2030, India is poised to generate 20,000 global roles from this ecosystem. The same report further reveals that 67% of GCCs plan to boost their office space by at least 10% in the next two years.
As enterprises continue to scale in India, we believe that the demand for managed workspaces will rise - Table Space is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this growth. With a 10.5 million sq. ft. portfolio spanning 75+ Grade A centres (as of December 31, 2024) We at Table Space, offer flexibility, scalability, and unmatched speed, empowering global corporations to expand seamlessly.
The pages slugged â€˜Brand Connectâ€™ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.