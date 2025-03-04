Return on investments in GenAI needs time and patience: Oracle India's Shailender Kumar

In the first half of FY25, Oracle’s India business saw 30 percent of its bookings being driven by artificial intelligence (AI). While this signals rapid adoption and demand of enterprise AI in the country, Shailender Kumar, senior vice president and regional managing director, Oracle India and NetSuite JAPAC, says, “A key challenge of GenAI’s rapid adoption is effectively quantifying the return on investments, which will take time, patience and the right kind of investments.”

The India business has seen a growth of 51 percent in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 17 percent in H1FY25. This growth has been led by sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telcos, manufacturing, automotive and health care. Oracle has been operating in India for over 30 years, servicing both private and public sectors. It has close to 20,000 enterprise customers in India, and supports 85 public sector organisations. It employs 50,000 professionals in India, the largest workforce outside of its headquarters in the US. India also has nine product development centres, again making it the largest R&D markets outside the US. The company operates two cloud regions in India, in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

In an exclusive conversation with Forbes India, Kumar talks about returns on GenAI, agentic AI being the next big thing, growth drivers for India and more. Edited excerpts:

Q. What have been the key growth drivers for Oracle India over the last couple of years? Where does India stand as a market for Oracle globally?

India has been the best performing region for Oracle, across Japan and Asia Pacific (JAPAC), and that growth is visible across all business segments. Oracle in India has grown almost 100 percent for all its verticals, and we have added 65 new customers in the first half of this fiscal year already, with AI contributing approximately 30 percent of our new bookings.