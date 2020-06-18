How Digital Sukoon founder Sudhanshu Kumar brought his skill to company

What inspired you to open your own Digital Marketing Company?

Since my childhood, I was a technophile. My interest in the latest tech and internet leads me towards Cyber Security so I attended Ethical Hacking Seminar in IIT Patna and after that, I did a Diploma in cybersecurity in 2012. After completion of the Diploma, I did my internship with Cyber Security Company Leo Impact in Jaipur. Then for further studies, I have enrolled for CEHv7 by EC Council. At that time there were very few cybersecurity opportunities was available in India. So I worked for 2-3 companies in other domains and that very frustrating. So I was thinking of starting my own company.

My first startup was called Sukoon, for affordable short-term stay; but it received no funding. I still think it is a great concept. My technophilia attracted me towards social media platforms. Digital was booming in 2012, over 2 billion people used the Internet, twice the number from 2007. Cloud computing had entered the mainstream by the early 2010s. By 2016, half of the world's population was connected and as of 2020, that number has risen to 67%.

In 2015, I founded Digital Sukoon, a name inspired by my previous start-up, Sukoon. Digital Sukoon aims to provide complete online solution, and peace of mind to clients in this space. My first project of website development was worth Rs2,000, from a friend in 2015.

In spite of facing various physical challenges, why did you decide to open your own company rather than going for a job?

While working an existing job, I started digital marketing work after hours. At that time, my paycheque was Rs35,000 and I hired my first full-time employee for my digital agency with a salary of Rs25,000. I had some retainer clients for social media management. After that, I quit my job and took a loan of Rs5,00,000 from a friend and an office in Andheri West. I never looked back from there. One year later, I returned that money with interest.

What factors differentiate your company from others in the industry?

My past knowledge of the internet helped a lot in digital marketing. I did the Facebook Blueprint Course by Facebook, which helps me understand how Facebook and social media work. Social media is all about your interest and engagement. So my deep understanding of the internet, social media, and past technology knowledge background differentiate from others. Also, I worked free for many celebs and films. Due to my digital knowledge, people started to ask for help in social media and online security-related questions. I helped them and this was my break-through. People started to recommend me for work; I still get work from recommendations. I do a lot of free social media and cybersecurity consulting.

What are your future plans in this digital age?

My plan is to scale this for the digital world and invest in futuristic, renewable, environment-friendly businesses. I always think about the next five years. What is going to happen in the next five years? According to me, the online shopping experience will be simplified, everything wil be in single web apps or domains. You won't need to download hundreds of apps for every service. People will move towards renewable or clean energy. Physical advertisement and billboards will be replaced by digital screens. Petrol and diesel cars will be replaced by electric cars. Space travel will become common. Big-Data, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence are going to rule the world.