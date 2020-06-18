  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Football makes a comeback

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 18, 2020 01:19:02 PM IST
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 01:26:57 PM IST

coppa italia final bgNapoli fans celebrate after winning the Coppa Italia football final, Napoli v Juventus in Naples, Italy on June 17, 2020

Image: REUTERS/Ciro de Luca 

