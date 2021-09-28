How Hardik's Co-terminator shield is solving a burning problem of Doctors & Healthcare workers

Identification of Problem
As per the report published by Indian Medical Association, during the first & second wave of coronavirus over 1532 doctors have lost their lives in this battle against novel virus. After examining the difficulties that our doctors, medical practitioners, and the general public are facing.
Hardik came up with a revolutionary product which is a homage to our doctors who lost their lives. Lockdown being a tough times for Hardik to gather the ground surveys and arrange the sample of the materials to develop product was very hard but anyhow he managed to figure it out.
The most common problems associated with using PPE kits was:
- excessive sweating,
- fogging of goggles, spectacles, or face shields,
- suffocation,
- breathlessness,
- fatigue,
- headache due to prolonged use,
- and pressure marks on the skin at one or more areas on repeated use.
- Occasional problems reported were skin allergy/dermatitis caused by the synthetic material of the PPE kit, face shield impinging onto the neck during intubation, and nasal pain, pain at the root of the pinna, and slipperiness of shoe covers.
Hardik understood that excessive sweating being the most challenging problem for the healthcare workers. Co-terminator Shield Technology & Product
Hardik’s approach to problem solving is to design and develop a model which has protection against virus, bacteria and other harmful elements through a face covering shield with air cooling system, ionising system, air purifying system, SOS system and mobile application connectivity.
This shield is specially designed for both non-medical and medical practitioners, doctors and other paramedical staff who are devoting themselves for betterment of our nation. Air Cooling Technology:
A compact cooler will be placed at the waist of the wearer that will be connected to the shield through a sealed air supplier pipe passing through ice gel to maintain a comfortable temperature within the shield. The cooler is light and easy to carry and will not be felt heavy to the wearer.Air Purification:
The cooled air circulated is purified by passing it from 60 PPI copper filter which is medically proven by many foreign educational institution.Ionisers:
The ioniser generates negative ions, rendering airborne particles/aerosol droplets negatively charged and electrostatically attracts them to a positively charged collector plate. Trapped viruses are then identified by reverse transcription quantitative real-time PCR. The device enables unique possibilities for rapid and simple removal of virus from air and offers possibilities to simultaneously identify and prevent airborne transmission of viruses.Shell:
The Shell of the shield is designed to offer a futuristic and comfortable feel. Its compact design covers the eyes, nose, and mouth which are the most delicate organs for the transmission of viruses and bacteria, etc.Android/IOS Mobile Application:
Mobile application connectivity is relating our product with technological advancements. It will allow users to use some features like measurement of body temperature, tests, sleep time, medicine reminder at some security features.SOS:
Security system is beneficial for protection of women, children, or an individual in case of emergency. QR Code:
A QR code is placed at the back of the shell. At the time of emergency person can scan that code to share their current location to all their emergency contacts selected in the mobile application.
With the support of subject matter experts & consultants; Hardik managed to get the first patent pending prototype developed successfully. What’s the next step for Co-terminator Shield from scalability view point?
“Co-terminator’s team has developed a bullet proof roadmap strategy for the expansion and seeking investors from healthcare industry to open up discussion for the next level. On the other hand, I’m meeting doctors and healthcare workers for collecting feedback for continuous enhancement of the product. The good news about our product is that healthcare workers are just loving it.” Hardik said.
It took us only six month in developing the product from art to part. Once, we’ll on-board the investors it will take only 6 months for the first production lot to be released in the market.
“I completely believe that this product is going to ease the life of healthcare workers. It also reduces the cost of healthcare groups who are spending a lot on disposable face masks and face shields on a continuous basis.” Hardik said
Mr. Aseem Goel, an Indian politician also acknowledged the product.
“Last but not the least, I want to thank my family members (Father: Mr. Sunil Kumar Dewan, Mother: Mrs. Neelam Dewan and Sister: Ms. Nitya Dewan), my Cambridge school principal (Mrs. Preetika Munjal) and my team for constantly supporting me in all my endeavours and developing this patent pending product successfully.” Hardik said
If you’re interested in investing in our product & explore partnership opportunities you can visit the brand website at www.co-terminatorshield.com The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.