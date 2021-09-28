Fewer shoppers, more spending, no gallivanting: Mall shopping is all business in the Covid world

Customers queue outside a Louis Vuitton store at DLF Emporio in New Delhi

Image: Madhu Kapparath



Aashna Pareek, a 23-year-old advertising professional from Mumbai, was recently on the verge of doing the usual—browsing the Zara website and ordering clothes—when she did an about turn. “I felt I wanted to step out, since that’s a rare thing these days,” says Pareek, who is fully vaccinated.



She headed out to Palladium mall in Lower Parel for a touch-and-feel of the collection she’d been browsing online. “That must be the first time I visited a mall in around one and a half years,” she says. While she’d hoped that Palladium would have regained its pre-pandemic buzz, it was anything but so.





“ There is a strong pent-up demand, especially after the second wave, as reflected in retail sales.”

Anuj Sethi, senior director, Crisil Ratings

Road to Recovery

Online-Offline Hybrid Model

The Way Forward

