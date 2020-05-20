Hunny and Bunny - India's youngest off-market realtors

Every youngster of this generation is fascinated by going to parties. Very few people are dedicatedly hustling towards their goals. Twins Hunny and Bunny since a very early age started chasing their dream of building a real estate empire. The duo follows a simple thumb rule in life – Don’t wait for opportunities, create them. They are young realtors who mainly deal in off-market commercial real estate and help investors find what they want. With being the youngest off-market real estate brokers in India, they have successfully continued the legacy set by their family from the last 27 years. Hunny and Bunny come from a family that owns several businesses. Their business acumen is a result of their honest approach towards work. “If you are honest and true to your client, you build a long-term relationship with them. Understanding what the client wants and fulfilling their requirements is the key to a successful business”, they quoted. According to them, excellent communication skills and proper knowledge about real estate are essential to be a successful realtor in today’s time. Besides real estate, Hunny and Bunny own a pharma company, marketing company, jute and cotton bags manufacturing company, a travel company and a clothing brand. Rightly considered as the inspiration for youngsters, the duo dreams to build an entire city with their real estate projects. As far as their popularity is concerned, the twin brothers have an unmatchable reach on Instagram. When asked about how coronavirus pandemic has affected the real estate sector, they said, “As per our research, there will likely be a recession in coming months. The projects are delayed as everything is shut due to the pandemic. The construction work is on halt and will be delayed for months. Hopefully, things will get back on track. Let’s stay positive.” Furthermore, they said, "There's uncertainty and people have deferred their plans to invest in real estate. The developers have postponed their projects which were scheduled for coming months. It will gradually lead to low home sales. After eight to ten months will be one of the worst phases in the real estate sector which will be an opportunity for smart investors to buy at the lowest prices." According to them, even after the upliftment of the lockdown, the real estate sector will take time to end the economic distress.