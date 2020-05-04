India is leading the world in Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery Training

Laparoscopic surgery has carved out for itself an irreplaceable niche in the field of health care. World Laparoscopy Hospital
has over two decades of experience in the laparoscopic and robotic surgery and is known for providing quality minimal access surgery to domestic and international patients. The health care services in India are at par with the international standards and norms. India promises high grade health care services at a very reasonable cost. World Laparoscopy Hospital has focussed its energies to become a world-renowned academic medical centre and established to ensure the highest standard of training, treatment, and research in laparoscopic and robotic surgery. World Laparoscopy Hospital has its institute Located in Florida, USA, Dubai, UAE, and Gurugram, India. This international institute has been developing great minimal access surgeons and gynaecologist for more than two decades. Characterized by a tradition of innovation, research at the institute has broken new ground, pushed forward the boundaries of knowledge of laparoscopic and robotic surgery, and made an impact on people’s lives.
With regard to research and education, the training programs of World Laparoscopy Hospital is affiliated with the World Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons and Singhania University. The World Laparoscopy Training Institute Dubai works closely with University od Sharjah and its Florida branch in United states of American is associated with University of South Florida. This puts the institute at the forefront of medical research the World and enjoys an excellent international reputation. At all these three branches of World Laparoscopy Hospital Regular courses are being conducted in laparoscopic Surgery for General Surgeons, Gastroenterologists, Paediatric Surgeons, Cardio-Thoracic Surgeons, Gynaecologists and Urologists
Today this international institute is popular globally among the surgeon and gynaecologist who wants the latest Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgical skill on various fronts such as gynaecology, general surgery, urology and paediatric surgery. In the present scenario, to become a true surgeon or gynaecologist, it is essential to understand the practical application of new laparoscopic and robotic technologies. At World Laparoscopy Hospital, we have embarked on this initiative of training desirous doctors in the most updated and on-demand minimally invasive technologies with a focus on fundamentals that is prevalent in the clinical practice, said DR. R.K. Mishra, director of the institute.
The Courses offered are designed based on the surgeon's requirements and needs. This course is suitable for students comfortable with basic knowledge of laparoscopic surgery. World Laparoscopy Hospital training program makes budding general surgeon and gynaecologist ready in a short span of time. Our training methodology differs from the other laparoscopic training programs and focuses on understanding the hands-on concept rather than the mere use of the simulation.
Throughout its long history, the World Laparoscopy Hospital has offered access to a wide range of academic opportunities. As a world leader in surgical education, the institute has pioneered change in the sector. The Institute campuses are located across three international cities with the institute located in Gurugram
, Dubai, and Tampa. Students passing out of from World Laparoscopy Training Institute
are armed with an international fellowship degree and equipped with global surgical skills that enable easy placements in any hospital across the world.
World Laparoscopy Hospital is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching laparoscopic and robotic surgery. Hands-On surgical experience is the key to success in clinical practice, and that makes the institute popular. Institutes are never complete. They develop as new challenges and opportunities occur in medicine. “At World Laparoscopy Hospital, we innovate, we push the frontiers of understanding; we ask new research questions, we turn theory through hands-on into practice – because that’s what great institutes do,” says DR. R.K. Mishra, Director of the institute.
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No Forbes India journalist is involved in the creation of this content.