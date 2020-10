India's no. 1 match maker the Priya Shah responsible for nearly 9000 marriages

Priya shah want to change arrange marriage system in 1991 so she started speed dating matrimonial get- together in 7* hotel in, Mumbai as well abroad candidate with parents under one roof 200 family together. she is the pioneer of this kind of seminar Yes , marriages are made in heaven. But they are arranged on earth by some gifted people who have the innate sense of uniting like-minded people in a bond of a lifetime. Having won accolades and awards besides blessings from happy couples and their families, Dr.Priya shah is a popular and respectable figure who is running a marriage bureau in Mumbai and abroad since the last 30 years.Hailing from a Jain Gujarati family in Mumbai, Dr. Priya Shah was married off at an early age in 1991 by her parents. Though she feels that arranged marriages don’t offer girls the luxury of choosing their own life partners. It was this liberal thought of giving girls the option to choose their own life partner that prompted her to start a marriage bureau. The rest, as they say is history.An M.A and Ph.D. in marriage consultancy (U.S.A), Dr. Shah has successfully made matches of more than 9000 couples through her establishment Priya Shah Match Maker’. The establishment boasts of making matches belonging to well-placed professionals like doctor, engineer , M.B. A Chartered Accountant, Architect, well-known business house owners industrialists from hindu families like Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, South-Indian, Marwal-Agarwal, Maheshwari, Gupta, Jain from Mumbai other Metros as well as overseas too.Launch of “The Marriages of India” Magazine 1Edition launch by Hema Malini with Dr. Priya Shah I, Priya Shah, am overwhelmed to present the first English edition of my magazine “The Marriages of India”. The Philosophy of our Indian culture says that life is divided into four parts , Bramcharya Ashram, Grasth Ashram, Vanprast Ashram, and Sanyasth Ashram. Vanprast and Sanyasth Ashram have a very precious and worthy status but the most important is the Grahasth Ashram. To enter into the experiences of Grahasth Ashram, marriage is an important act. In Present times, Parents and their respective children go through tremendous stress in marriages related problems . Celebrate a good wedding ceremony or even to maintain a good marriage life is a very challenging fact. How to lead a successful marriage life and how to lead marriage life and how to live happily with your family are subjects talked about in our magazine. “PRIYA SHAH THE MATCH MAKER” Keeps reforming itself year after year. In order to create awareness for a healthy and happy married life for today’s younger generation, I have taken the initiative to introduce my magazine called “The Marriages of India”. I hope this magazine will be of great help to the girls and boys of today’s generation to lead a happy married life. Today, the young generation uses the online dating system where they end up chatting with random people which leads to inappropriate decisions of marriage without seriously understanding or getting to know each other well. This results in fights, arguments, and ultimately legal separation. It is very important that both boys and the girls select correct partners for marriage. A life- partner who is supportive, understanding, caring and above all someone who will live with them under all kinds of circumstances, without any pride or prejudices. The main purpose of my magazine “The Marriages of India” is to solve the main problem in our society viz. late marriages, Divorce, or No marriage. Today’s young generation boys and girls think that they are self –made, well-settled in life, and have the freedom to live their lives independently . This is really something seriously to think about if this thinking of today’s youth continues, then the future of this generation is really going to be furious, like No Marriages and hence No Children. This is illiteracy in the younger generation towards marriage.* Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award 2018 * The Global Achiever-21Century * The Best Match Maker Award 2015 in Dubai * Awarded by Jain International Trade Organisation 2014 * Ashok Stambh Award 2014 * Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Award, 2013 * Mother Teresa Excellence Award,2013 * Nari' Ratna’ at International women’s Day in 2011 * Youngest Jain Ratna Award 2010 Website: www.priyashahthematchmaker.com