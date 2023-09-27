Introducing the next wave of AI innovation in workspace

Aparna Pappu, GM and Vice President, Google Workspace
With over 3 billion users and more than 10 million paying customers who rely on it every day to get things done, Google Workspace is the world’s most popular productivity tool. Our pioneering technology makes collaborating with people easy, fun, and ubiquitously available. With the introduction of Duet AI
, we added AI as a real-time collaborator. Since its launch, thousands of companies
and more than a million trusted testers have used Duet AI as a powerful collaboration partner that can act as a coach, source of inspiration, and productivity booster — all while ensuring every user and organization has control over their data
.
Sometimes it feels like there isn’t enough time in the day — with so much email, so many meetings, and countless action items to follow up on, work can feel daunting. What if you had an intelligent, real-time collaboration partner that dramatically reduced that burden? With Duet AI, you get to focus on what really matters while it can take care of the rest.
So let’s see how Duet AI can help you in your daily life. Imagine you’re a financial analyst and you get an email at 5 PM from your boss asking for a presentation on Q3 performance by 8 AM tomorrow — we’ve all been there. Instead of scrambling through forecasts in Sheets, P&L Docs, Monthly Business Review Slides, and reading emails from the regional sales leads, you’ll soon be able to simply ask Duet AI to do the heavy lifting with a prompt like “create a summary of Q3 performance.” Duet AI can create a whole new presentation, complete with text, charts, and images, based on your relevant content in Drive and Gmail. A last-minute request that once called for an all-nighter, can now be completed before dinner time.Meetings you’ll love — even the ones you miss
For many of us, our days are filled with meetings and it can be exhausting to attend so many, or worse, try to catch up on the ones we miss. What if there was a way for Duet AI to make our meetings less fatiguing and more fulfilling?
The most important part of any meeting is being clearly seen, heard, and understood, but sometimes things can get in the way, like camera and sound quality, a slow internet connection, or language barriers. We’re putting Duet AI in Google Meet to help ensure you look and sound your best with studio look, studio lighting, and studio sound. And because sometimes it’s hard for remote participants to see everyone in the conference room, or their colleagues appear far away and out of focus, we’re rolling out dynamic tiles and face detection that give attendees in a meeting room their own video tile with their name. We’re also launching automatic translated captions for 18 languages; Meet will automatically detect when another language is spoken and display the translation in real time.
And to help you better engage during meetings, we’re removing the burden of note-taking and sending out recaps. Duet AI will soon be able to capture notes, action items, and video snippets in real time with the new “take notes for me” feature, and it will send a summary to attendees after the meeting. It can even help get latecomers up to speed with “summary so far,” which gives a quick snapshot of everything they’ve missed. But what if you can’t make the meeting and have some input to share? With “attend for me” Duet AI will be able to join the meeting on your behalf, delivering your message and ensuring you get the recap.Staying connected just got easier
Not every conversation needs a meeting, and sometimes collaboration happens on the go. You might just need a quick chat to connect with your team or solve a problem. Google Chat now makes that a whole lot easier with a refreshed user interface, new shortcuts, and enhanced search that let you stay on top of conversations. You can also chat directly with Duet AI to ask questions about your content, get a summary of documents shared in a space, and catch up on missed conversations.
When you need to talk it through in real time, you can switch to voice in an instant with huddles in Chat, right from the space where you’re already collaborating. Huddles are audio-first, impromptu gatherings powered by Meet that help distributed teams come together in real time without having to jump into a separate scheduled meeting. We’re also making it easier to build larger communities across Chat, with support for up to 500,000 participants. And for those times when you need to respond to a timely email but you’re on the move, or focused on a top priority, we’re enhancing smart reply in Gmail with Duet AI, allowing you to draft longer personalized replies — with a single tap.How we're protecting your Workspace data in the era of generative AI
In Workspace, we’ve always held user privacy and security at the very core of what we do. With Duet AI, we continue that promise
, and you can rest assured that your interactions with Duet AI are private to you. No other user will see your data and Google does not use your data to train our models without your permission. Building on these core commitments, we recently announced new capabilities
to help prevent cyber threats, provide safer work with built-in zero trust controls, and better support our customers’ digital sovereignty and compliance needs.
Growing the thriving ecosystem around Workspace
Organizations are already collaborating and getting work done in Workspace, and they want their favorite third-party apps to work there as well so they can get more done in a single place. Workspace has always been an open ecosystem, and we remain committed to its growth through partnerships with trusted technology providers. And this includes partners who are innovating with generative AI. For example, we’re working with Typeface
and Jasper
to enable marketers to use generative AI to create personalized content at scale, right within Workspace.
Get started today with Duet AI
Google has been responsibly bringing AI to life for over a decade in ways that delight and help our users. With Duet AI, we’re now helping people get back to the best parts of their jobs, to the parts that rely on human creativity, ingenuity, and expertise. And because Duet AI works alongside the tools you already use, it’s easy to get started, even if you’re using another productivity solution. Try out this new way of working today at no-cost trial
.The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.