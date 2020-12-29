Jatin Chaudhary: An expert in alternative treatment & therapy

Widely known for his alternative treatment and therapy skills, Dr. Jatin Chaudhary, is one of India’s best-known practitioners of naturopathy and acupuncture, focus on facilitating the self-healing process by combining scientific and holistic health model that comprises one’s mind, body, and spirit.
Born in December 1981, Dr. Jatin Chaudhray specializes in Physiotherapy, Acupuncture, Ayurveda, and Naturopathy. He offers various supportive treatments for heart, lungs, asthma, migrane, arthritis, ADHD, Diabetes, HIV, Tuberculosis, cancer and other medical conditions.
Starting his career in 2002 as a Physician & Trainer at Khalsa College (Delhi University), Dr. Jatin Chaudhary has treated hundreds of patients, he has helped recover his patients from their ailments using his deep understanding of human anatomy and knowledge of using the combined power of Physiotherapy, Acupuncture, Acupressure, and Naturopathy. He offers treatment for a wide variety of acute as well as chronic ailments.
From 2003 to 2005, he worked at Bishan Singh Bedi Cricket Academy. He worked under private OPD at Gangaram Hospital during 2006. He was appointed as a physician of the Indian Cricket Team in the year 2008 for India-Australia Series. A short time later, during IPL competitions, he was the physiotherapist to Kings XI Punjab Team in 2009 and filled in as a specialist for Mumbai Indians in 2010. As of late, he additionally worked with Sama Hospital, New Delhi as a Wellness Consultant.
He acquired his Bachelors in Physiotherapy, Naturopathy, and Yoga prior to proceeding to procure his MD in Acupuncture. Today, he likewise holds a Ph.D. in Herbalism, Nutrition, and Alternative drugs and an Honorary Ph.D. in Sports Medicines. He additionally holds a Diploma in Panchkarma (Ayurveda) and Compound Homeopathy.
Dr. Jatin Chaudhary firmly believes that allopathic treatments or surgeries are by all account not the only method to give help to patients. Most of his patients showed up at his center looking for alleviation from different sorts of pain - sore necks, frozen shoulders, severe lower back pain, etc., or they seek treatment for conditions that range from arthritis to anxiety, gout to insomnia.
He believes pain hampers the nature of one's life. The vast majority of patients had acknowledged it as a piece of their lives before they came to him. "At the point when they at long last came to me, all that they needed was to some way or another reduce it," says Dr. Chaudhary. He says that some of his patients when they discover relief with his treatment, get exceptionally enthusiastic. "There are a few of my patients who came to me in the wake of having attempted allopathic treatment and prescriptions for their sicknesses. Just when they couldn't discover alleviation, or at times deteriorated, they discovered me. I am happy I could help them. Presently, a significant number of these patients accept that I have some sort of magic touch that healed them," says a radiating Dr. Chaudhary.
Dr. Chaudhary specializes in treating sports injuries. He is well known within the sports fraternity for his alternative healing methods, which do not depend on physiologically altering drugs or invasive surgical procedures. He has successfully treated several athletes with musculoskeletal ailments like ligament tissue injuries, sprains, strains, etc, like Yuvraj Singh, Sania Mirza, Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Atwal, and Ishant Sharma have recovered from a variety of injuries. He has been a part of the medical panel of many sports teams including the Indian Premier League (IPL).
“Working with these national sports stars is always a special experience. With a crucial game or career at risk, they expect positive results and they want them fast. I love such kind of challenge and love bringing them back to their fighting best,” says Dr. Jatin.
Keeping his past experience in mind, lately, he has been delegated as an Honorary Physiotherapist of PFWS Mission Olympics 2020 by Delhi Police. He is also appointed as Chief Physiotherapist for Delhi Football League. Also, he has been appointed by the Golf Federation as Sports Injury Advisor. Likewise, as of late, he has been welcomed by Rahul Gupta, India's Mountain Man, to be a motivational orator for his group.
Dr. Jatin Chaudhary is at present overseeing Sharnam Healing,
an alternative treatment center in Hakikat Nagar, Delhi, where a team of dedicated therapists treats patients under his able guidance. For more information about various treatments offered at Sharnam Healing and to book an appointment one can log on to the website www.sharnamhealing.org
