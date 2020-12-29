GAVS Technologies' AIOps platform, ZIF™ preparing organisations for a post-COVID world

The world as we knew it changed in 2020. The surprise, or rather, the shock element that hit organisations worldwide in the wake of COVID-19 literally crippled their operations. The impact was huge and almost instantaneous. No one could have anticipated such a crisis to have crept up on us leaving many unable to cope.
Those that could cope were the few future-oriented organisations that had already invested in AIOps. The ability of these organisations to quickly adapt even in these dire times leaves no room for discussion why an organisation that cares for its sustainability needs AIOps to monitor and manage its digital infrastructure.
“When the world woke up to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the repercussions were felt worldwide. All of a sudden, organisations needed to accommodate and support a huge remote workforce. IT operations saw dramatic changes overnight. Almost every organization has been reporting an increase in incident volume that's up to five-times higher than before the pandemic. In such a situation, our Zero Incident Framework™ (ZIF™) is just the kind of robust AIOps platform that’s geared to deal with such situations,” says Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies, a digital transformation company that is focussed on artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and robotics-led enterprise solutions and services.
GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services provider with focus on AI-led Managed Services. GAVS’ AIOps platform, Zero Incident Framework™ (ZIF™), enables proactive detection and remediation of incidents and increases uptime, helping organizations drive towards a Zero Incident Enterprise™.
Today, many organisations feel crippled and have literally become dysfunctional because of the pandemic. Poor communication and lack of cohesive efforts are leading to incompatibility developing between IT and the business mission. Such organizations are experiencing a serious lapse in prioritization of projects due to lack of critical information. Having no effective metrics to measure success or understand failures is also leading such organisations to a point of no return.
“This is exactly the kind of situation where ZIF™ can prove its mettle as it can help make sense of the chaos. ZIF™ can provide the agility an organisation needs to respond to sudden changes and deal with evolving situations, something that the traditional ITOps platforms are not equipped to deal with,” says Ganguli.
“ZIF™, an on-premise and SaaS solution, enables IT deliver high performing systems with end-to-end visibility that helps manage and optimize resources and assets, and drives value for businesses. GAVS has transformed IT Enterprise delivery through ZIF, to optimize IT infrastructure performance, prevent data disasters and enhance business service continuity. GAVS is committed to help change how you organize your IT operations, bring meaningful and actionable insights through advanced ML for business improvements, enhance user experience and reduce resource utilization,” Ganguli further elaborates.
Established in 1998, GAVS has an offshore development and support center in Chennai and has its footprints in the USA, UK, UAE, and Oman. GAVS is a prominent global player and has clients that span across multiple industries and regions. Its clientele includes both profit and not-for-profit businesses and ranges from emerging or mid-sized companies to complex multinationals. GAVS plays a pivotal role in helping clients overcome these challenges by recommending the best fit technology customized to their business needs.
“We help our clients innovate and bring greater value to their businesses through ZIF™ as it has an end-to-end suite of tools for ITOps which can work together cohesively or as independent stand-alone components. Its key differentiator is that ZIF™ is a pure-play AI platform powered entirely by Unsupervised Pattern-based Machine Learning algorithms. This enables AI-led Discovery, Monitoring, Noise Reduction, Event Correlation, Dynamic Thresholds, Futuristic Insights, Outage Predictions and Prescriptive Remediation,” explains Ganguli while discussing how GAVS’ ZIF™ is superior to other AIOps solutions in the market.
GAVS' IP led solution, Zero Incident Framework™ (ZIF™) is an AIOps solution that provides a 360-degree view of enterprise IT health, proactively detects incidents before they occur and remediates with minimal human interference. By focusing on eradication and proactive remediation of the incidents, ZIF™ enables organizations to trend towards a Zero Incident Framework™. GAVS is committed to improving user experience by 10x and reducing resource utilization by 40%.
GAVS’ expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Analytics enables HealthCare players achieve significant business outcomes. GAVS works with Providers, Payers, MedTech and Life sciences providing focused services in the areas of AI-led Operations, EHR Modernization, Data Management, Integration and Interoperability, Business process automation, TeleHealth services through immersive Patient Experience and Predictive Analytics. With partnerships and alliances with all the top technologies and internal IP-AI Platform, GAVS provides best in class solutions and high-quality services to healthcare organizations.
“In today’s fast changing scenario, the old solutions are no longer acceptable or feasible. Organisations need a data-based approach to improve the success of every aspect of their business. ZIF™ goes beyond mere performance and delivers real-time data and analytics to show how the business is actually performing and where the troubles are expected to come up so as to lead to better decision making. You see, things will continue to change in the foreseeable future and organisations need something that continuously evolves. Otherwise, they’d be lost, practically blind. ZIF™ can prevent that and give them the ability to look into the future and prepare well for it,” concluded Ganguli making a strong case for GAVS’ Zero Incident Framework™.
