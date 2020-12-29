Mantra Properties: A promising player in India's Real Estate industry

Puranchand & Sons: A market leader in wholesale supply & dry fruits in Pune

A market leader in wholesale supply & dry fruits in Pune Mantra Supply Solution: A renowned B2B grocery and related products supply solution partner to hotels, restaurants, and caterers.

A renowned B2B grocery and related products supply solution partner to hotels, restaurants, and caterers. Markets & Markets: Quantified B2B research provider that tracks 30,000 high growth emerging opportunities/ threats impacting 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing over 7500 customers worldwide including 80%of the global Fortune 1000 companies as clients.

Quantified B2B research provider that tracks 30,000 high growth emerging opportunities/ threats impacting 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing over 7500 customers worldwide including 80%of the global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Med Data Care Pro: US-based healthcare data management company. Solutions encompasses areas of medical billing, healthcare documentation, revenue management, consultancy, outsourcing and project management.

US-based healthcare data management company. Solutions encompasses areas of medical billing, healthcare documentation, revenue management, consultancy, outsourcing and project management. Prachay Capital Advisors: A pre-eminent business financing company.

Mr. Nitin Gupta, Sr. Vice President, Sales, Marketing & CRM, Mantra Properties

Mr. Rohit Gupta, CEO, Mantra Properties This year was generally tough for all kinds of businesses because of the Covid-19 pandemic but it was particularly harsh on the real estate industry. The lockdown severely affected the Indian economy and forced real estate companies to shut down ongoing project work overnight.Soon, migrant labourers started moving back to their native villages and the crisis for the real estate sector turned even more serious. While most real estate companies are still struggling with the aftereffects of the lockdown, one company, Mantra Properties, has shown exemplary growth even in these times of great adversity. Mantra Properties, a young Pune-based real estate company, sold a record 675 units between August and October 2020. Much of the credit for this success goes to the dynamic Sales & Marketing team at Mantra Properties. “We’re very proud to have achieved what we did, and it became possible because of the hard work put in by all the members of our team. We’re very excited for the future and will march ahead with a lot of expectations in 2021,” says Nitin Gupta, Sr. Vice President, Sales, Marketing & CRM, Mantra Properties. So far, Mantra Properties has delivered 11 projects and with over 66 Lacs sq. ft under construction in 15+ ongoing projects across North, East, West and South of Pune and PCMC. Mantra Properties has been successful in transforming itself into a dynamic and rapidly expanding organization. Today, it is among Pune’s fastest growing real estate companies. It is worth mentioning that Mantra Properties' success story is a testimony to the Mantra Group’s longstanding commitment to quality, be it in real estate, trade, or any other industry. Established more than five decades ago as a retail establishment by Puranchand Gupta, Mantra Group grew progressively into businesses that have established a benchmark of quality and trust.The success of Mantra Group has been directly attributed to their ability to understand the customer's point of view and to go the extra mile to ensure satisfaction. “The values instilled in the group by my grandfather, Shri Puranchand Gupta, are not only intact but nurtured in each one of our team members: the satisfaction of our customers continues to reign supreme for us and to be essential for our sustainable growth,” says Rohit Gupta, CEO, Mantra PropertiesThe leadership team espouses the philosophy that people are the pillars of champion brands as they are the ones who ensure product delivery and customer satisfaction. Team Mantra strives to deliver a consistent mix of passion for the sector, hard work to release that passion, and utmost customer satisfaction. They are particular about bringing uniqueness to their designs and innovation to their processes. A dedicated thrust on these deliverables plays a considerable part in crafting spaces which their broad customer base has come to appreciate. Mantra Properties vision is to develop spaces for every customer aspiration and eventually becomes an integral part of Pune’s changing skyline. With its current success streak and focus on delivering the best, Mantra Properties expects to see sunny days ahead.