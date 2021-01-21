Khushdeep Brar – the true meaning of women empowerment

Women empowerment is often misunderstood by people of this era. But the true meaning of women empowerment is portrayed by some amazing women who make their life an example and make their parents proud of themselves. Today we are talking about a woman from punjab , khushdeep brar. The talented girl from punjab made herself an entrepreneur on her own without any kind of professional support. Khushdeep was born and brought up in punjab. She is the only daughter of her parents. Khushdeep told that being only daughter in this male oriented society, it was really difficult for her to begin something on her own. Khushdeep says that her parents supported her in everything that she did in her life irrespective of the fact that what would people say about it. The dedication and the support from her parents made her reach the platform that she stands at today. Reaching a level that she is now making a palace on her own for her parents. The woman who is inspiration and an answer for all the girls who feels that having night parties and clubs is freedom, moreover freedom and empowerment refers to the independent career that Khushdeep is pursuing. Apart from being an entrepreneur from 2019 and continuously working for the development of the other entrepreneur so that it can affect good in terms of the economy of India. Khushdeep is the representative of state Punjab in the Para Boccia Association of Punjab. Para Boccia is part of paralympic games which provides recognition and opportunities to specially challenged players. She is doing such great work and continuously making her parents proud of her. We wish her a great luck and hope that she touches sky with every step she takes.