Kitchen to sky, aiming high

1983 changed lives for many Indians. While India was celebrating its ground-breaking victory and first World Cup title at Lord's, Vidyasagar Veesamsetty, a young Articled Clerk in a CA firm was smashing a coconut to set up an alumini-um extrusion company in Hyderabad. This would inspire many other entre-preneurs and pave the way to set up a whole new industry sector around Alu-minium.That's the mark of a leader. Leaders think different, act different, transform a vision into reality and chart out new opportunities for many to follow. Vidyasagar actually conceptualised the idea way back in 1977 but Sagar Asia came into form with the first aluminium extrusion plant in 1989. There has been no looking back after that.This approach made Sagar Asia stand out and become a pioneer in developing world-class Aluminium products.Today, the multi-million-dollar entity, Sagar Asia Private Limited has emerged as the number 1 Aluminium Engineering company in India.As a market leader, Sagar Asia's expertise are spread over 6 verticals.Sagar Asia's organisational facilities are spread across three units and over 500,000 sq.ft. of manufacturing area decked with conducive environment and cutting-edge technology. A dedicated R&D team with expert 3D CAD designers who continuously push the barriers and innovate new designs and applica-tions. With a man-force of over 500 professionals, world-class machinery and stringent quality-control processes, has enabled Sagar Asia to manufacture products which meet the expectations of discerning customers across the world.In exports, Sagar Asia has made its presence felt across USA, Europe, the Mid-dle East, Egypt, China, Singapore, Japan and Malaysia.Mr. Vidyasagar also has the distinction of signing numerous JVs and technical partnerships which empowered the company with world's best technology in the category which reflect in all products.Sagar Asia products under the brand names of Euro Star, Liberti, Freiheit Skytech, touch the lives of every human today, from home makers, blue-collared professionals, technicians in industries such as energy, automotive, aviation, telecommunication, oil, mining, construction, to infrastructure and FMCG.So, whether it is cleaning a ceiling fan or overhauling the tail of an aircraft, Sagar Asia access solutions have helped people reach high places, safely and smartly.All this because, at the core, the philosophy of Sagar Asia is to value human lives. "Machines can be made and remade but human life is irreplaceable." Mr. Vidyasagar VeesamsettyBeing top rungBesides awards, Sagar Asia has bagged many prestigious projects, like tactical ladders for National Security Guards, crevasse-crossing ladders by Northern Command in Siachen, MROs in Hyderabad, Nagpur and MRO in Malaysia, to mention a few.Sagar Asia has been relentlessly working towards strengthening Make In India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives of the government.As a testimony to that fact, and forty years of experience in the field of alumin-ium extrusions, Sagar Asia Group is setting up a one-of-its-kind Aluminium Park in Telangana. Spread over 100 acres, the park will accommodate nearly 100 MSMEs units for downstream and other aluminium products. The products will be sold in India and abroad. Sagar Asia will provide safety training, production knowledge, technology know-how and raw material to these MSMEs. The al-uminium park aims to encourage local manufacturing capabilities, increase the usage of locally produced raw-materials and improve the manufacturing of value-added products of Aluminium for India and rest of the world, thereby, bringing in foreign revenues and create lakhs of employment.Sagar Asia's legacy and Mr. Vidyasagar's vision continues to grow with the efforts and dynamic thinking of his three sons – Agastya Sagar, Anand Sagar and Ananth Sagar; and a dedicated team of hand-picked professionals.