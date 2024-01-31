Škoda's meteoric rise

Škoda has a longstanding presence in the Indian market, enduring various challenges while demonstrating resilience over the years. In 2021, Škoda achieved remarkable success with two consecutive product launches tailored specifically for the Indian market. This bespoke approach earned them widespread acclaim in India, leading to substantial growth over the ensuing two years.

The Kushaq and the Slavia emerged as the stars of Škoda's surge in sales, market penetration, and expansion of its customer base. By fostering trust through meticulously crafted and inherently safe vehicles, Škoda offered the burgeoning Indian populace a compelling European option. The key to the Kushaq and the Slavia's success stemmed from the Kushaq's exceptional performance at the Global NCAP, where it became the first car to receive a 5-star rating for both adult and child safety. The Slavia followed suit, instilling a robust sense of security among its clientele and enticing new customers to aspire for a Škoda.Škoda's success transcended segments, as evidenced by the premium Kodiaq witnessing a 100% increase in sales, marking a milestone in its highest sales to date. Moreover, Škoda expanded its customer touchpoints from 120 in 2021 to 260 by the end of 2023, solidifying India's position as one of the largest markets for the company outside Europe. Amidst the rapid growth and evolution of the Indian auto market, Škoda harbours ambitious plans for the future. With a myriad of product initiatives and new launches slated for 2024, Škoda India's Pune plant will play a pivotal role in the company's foray into Vietnam, bolstering its export capabilities. Achieving a leap from modest growth to 100,000 units in two years stands as a landmark achievement for Škoda India, marking its swiftest ascent in the history of its operations in India. The years 2021-2023 will be celebrated as Škoda's pinnacle years, with further growth anticipated on the horizon.