Škoda's meteoric rise

Škoda has a longstanding presence in the Indian market, enduring various challenges while demonstrating resilience over the years. In 2021, Škoda achieved remarkable success with two consecutive product launches tailored specifically for the Indian market. This bespoke approach earned them widespread acclaim in India, leading to substantial growth over the ensuing two years.The Kushaq and the Slavia emerged as the stars of Škoda's surge in sales, market penetration, and expansion of its customer base. By fostering trust through meticulously crafted and inherently safe vehicles, Škoda offered the burgeoning Indian populace a compelling European option. The key to the Kushaq and the Slavia's success stemmed from the Kushaq's exceptional performance at the Global NCAP, where it became the first car to receive a 5-star rating for both adult and child safety. The Slavia followed suit, instilling a robust sense of security among its clientele and enticing new customers to aspire for a Škoda.