Leaders' Insights: From Sportsman to businessman, Conflab with Dilawar Singh, Owner of OMP Groups

As the world continues to respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dilawar Singh, Owner for OMP Groups, says that the best response to the crisis is to stay calm, make efforts to understand the situation, playout and prepare for different scenarios.
Dilawar Singh is recognized as a global thought leader for Forex trading, crypto currency vending, and smart investments, having travelled the world and delivering orations on the same in countries like Europe, USA, Columbia, Japan, India, UK and many more.
Born in India, Singh studied in Germany to become a sports teacher owing to the sportsperson and team player in him. Channeling his sportsman spirit into entrepreneurial drive, Singh took his career to new altitudes. Today, he stands tall with 3 companies spanning the world of trading, investments and banking. He presents as a trailblazer into the network marketing industry for over 12 years.
When asked whether he saw his present as his future in the past he remarks ‘Looking back in time, while doing odd jobs like being a bartender and fitness instructor to earn a daily wage, had I thought this is where I would be years later? I probably wouldn’t believe it but I always knew there was a greater future destined for me. I’m not one to let go of an opportunity and I constantly believe in making astute decisions.’ Taking us into the world of network marketing, Dilawar Singh comments ‘Communicating with people in the industry is key and surrounding yourself with likeminded, positive individuals is what will help drive your mindset.’
Dilawar Singh says ‘It’s a dog eat dog world, I look for optimistic aura and congenial nature among the masses. When I first started out in the industry I too struggled and failed, but kept up the mindset of never giving up. Everybody is trying to make it big but they don’t have the right guidance and network marketing and trading is all about learning from the mistakes of one and not carry forwarding them into your next and this is what I want people to takeaway from me’
Dilawar Singh’s present goals are for his FOREX platform to hit one million satisfied clients. It all started with a promising dream and contemplating a thought from the gallant entrepreneur Mr. Bill Gates – “Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.” In the struggling period, he gained the required experience and leveraged out of it the life he desired. He assimilated knowledge by business tactics and flying all over the world, visiting 30+ countries, seeing different cultures and learning from different people.
When asked what he does in his free time Singh replied ‘I head to the gym, keeping a fit body helps keep a fit mind. It drives my energy through the rest of the day’
Today, he can spend treasured time with his family and enjoys the opulent life he built for himself. When asked for some parting wisdom he would like to share with the world, he preaches his father’s teaching – ‘Failures are the second stepping stone towards success and as much as you fail, you learn. The secret of life is to fail 7 times and get up 8 times. Dilawar Singh can be found at Instagram at https://instagram.com/dilawarsingh001
