L&T Technology Services to celebrate Digital Engineering Awards at its second annual gala function in Dallas, Texas

Digital Transformation of the Year: Recognizes the most significant digital transformation initiatives. Top Sustainability Initiative: Celebrates engineering efforts that prioritize sustainability and eco-friendliness. Digital Engineering Program of the Year: Honouring the role and impact of digital engineering in driving the transformation journey of global businesses. Engineering Product of the Year: Highlights the development and enhancement work by engineering teams across every step of the product lifecycle. Value Realization: Recognizes and promotes value maximizing interventions and innovations – such as frugal engineering – undertaken by engineering teams across organizations.

Distinguished Digital Engineer: Applauds engineers who are helping create a better future for us with digital technologies. Digital Engineer of the Year: Celebrates the up-and-coming digital engineers who leverage new-age technologies – such as Digital Twins, AI, 5G, and Machine Learning. Woman Engineer of the Year: Empowering and honouring the contributions of women engineers. Innovator of the Year: Celebrates the pioneering work of innovators who demonstrate exemplary ingenuity in their work and their engineering programs.

In a world driven by technological advancements and digital innovation, L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced its second annual awards for Digital Engineering Excellence, to acknowledge and celebrate individuals and teams that have powered ground-breaking engineering achievements.This celebrated event, organized in collaboration with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and CNBC TV-18, seek to honour pioneers who are shaping a smarter and more sustainable world through transformative engineering ideas.Initiated last year with resounding success, the Digital Engineering Awards offer a platform for enterprises and service providers worldwide to showcase their exceptional contributions to the field of digital engineering.This year, the awards program features nine categories that encompass both team and individual accolades, recognizing excellence in various aspects of digital engineering, under two distinct categories - Engineering the Change Team Awards and Engineering at Heart Individual Awards.The inaugural Digital Engineering Awards gala held last year saw the participation of 120 nominees, including over 70 industry-leading global enterprises. Among the esteemed winners were representatives from iconic organizations such as Airbus, American Honda Motor Co., Inc./Honda Marine, Chevron, ExxonMobil, GE Healthcare, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Rolls-Royce, and Qualcomm Technologies. The event not only commemorated their achievements but also served as a testament to the collective dedication of the engineering community towards driving progress in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.While the nominations for this year’s awards are open and will be accepted until October 5, 2023, the winners will be unveiled and celebrated during a grand awards ceremony scheduled for December 6, in Dallas, Texas, USA.which is itself a prominent global digital engineering and research and development company, expressed immense pride in the success of the inaugural Digital Engineering Awards and the unveiling of its second edition. He emphasized the importance of celebrating disruptive innovations across various deep technologies, spanning industries such as automotive, aerospace, industrial products, telecom, plant engineering, and medical devices. He affirmed, “as we persist in our unwavering commitment to engineering research and development, aiming to shape a future enabled by engineering marvels, we are eager to extend our endeavours in spotlighting extraordinary innovation and leadership that spearheads transformation towards a sustainable, digitally empowered tomorrow.", emphasized the role of digital engineering as the connecting fabric in the ever-evolving digital world, saying, “Digital engineering is the fabric that connects all facets of the digital world and makes future innovations possible.” He expressed delight in collaborating once again with L&T Technology Services and CNBC-TV18 to recognize and applaud individuals and teams whose trail-blazing innovations will shape the digital landscape for years to come.concurred, “The Digital Engineering Awards have a key role to play in celebrating the new-age digital solutions that are driving immense growth in the ER&D sector.” He also underlined the alignment of this initiative with CNBC-TV18 and Moneycontrol's objective of educating audiences about innovations and developments in the worlds of technology and business.The Digital Engineering Awards serve as a vital platform for industry leaders to acknowledge exceptional achievements in the realm of research and development. By celebrating past accomplishments, the awards inspire and encourage organizations and individuals to shape transformative ideas and contribute to the on-going digital engineering revolution.