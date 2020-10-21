Luxe VVS Jewelers brings celebrity - level jewelry within the public's reach

While most people think that high-class diamond pieces are out of reach, Luxe VVS Jewelers strives to make a difference in the jewelry industry. This quickly-rising jewelry company believes that every person, whether a famous personality or an average joe, should have access to these fine stones. With that in mind, it has taken on a mission to bring luxurious jewelry within the public’s reach.
Luxe VVS Jewelers acknowledges the fact that diamond pieces serve many purposes in life. It may be used to make a symbolic statement about one’s social status, or it may even serve as a family heirloom to be passed on to the next generations, among others. In fact, since the 1980s, hip-hop artists have flaunted eye-catching diamond-gold chains, iced out watches and rings, diamond-encrusted pendants, and the like as their status symbols in the industry.
However, Luxe VVS Jewelers is also aware of how these jewelry pieces break the bank with their hefty price tags, making them unavailable to the ordinary people. This reality inspired this Chicago-based company to specialize in high-class custom-made jewelry pieces that are reasonable in price.
Today, Luxe VVS Jewelers is one of the fastest-growing diamond jewelry companies in America. Most jewelers offer several low-quality diamond pieces at higher prices, while Luxe VVS Jewelers has taken a different approach. This group of jewelers provides only the best diamond pieces, VS and VVS clarities, at reasonable prices. This is what sets them apart from their competitors.
The company has quickly become the go-to celebrity jewelers for well-known personalities such as King Los, Lola Monroe, and chart-topping rap artist NLE Choppa. The rap star with millions of followers can be seen flaunting a stunning diamond necklace with an iced out “NLE” pendant specially customized by Luxe VVS Jewelers for the hip-hop star.
On top of their higher-end diamond clarities, Luxe VVS Jewelers follows a particular jewelry customization method to ensure customer satisfaction. The first step it takes is a one on one phone consultation between the clients and the company’s jewelry specialist followed by the crafting of the piece using 3D models by the team’s dedicated designers. When approved, the actual work begins, and a thorough inspection will then be conducted before the customized piece is shipped or delivered at the client’s doorstep.
At present, Luxe VVS Jewelers has done an excellent job of gaining the public’s trust in the referral-heavy custom-made jewelry industry. With the amazing customer experience that it ensures coupled with the passion, determination, and commitment of its team, this jewelry company continues to be the most trusted group of jewelers of both the public and celebrities.
In the future, Luxe VVS Jewelers hopes to become an iconic brand in both the jewelry and hip-hop industry and expand the reach of their beautiful pieces to jewelry museums.
