Astute decision-making gave Johnny Marines, success in the fields of music and real-estate

To become a successful entrepreneur, one needs passion, hard work, and determination to pursue their plan. These qualities get enhanced if an individual is versatile and ready to adapt to the changing circumstances. Entrepreneurs must know when to pounce on an opportunity, and when to pursue that. Making that decision is key, as that decides the quantum of success in the future. One such astute decision-maker and entrepreneur who first forayed into the music industry and became a music mogul and now is an influential name as a versatile entrepreneur is Johnny Marines.
Based in New York City, Johnny dreamt of making a career in the music industry as a child and also loved the idea of owning a business. His passion, determination, and creative brain made him make a mark on the music industry. For 18 years, Johnny has been a music mogul, and he used to manage global singing superstars, including solo lead singer Romeo Santos, and leading Latin music group – Aventura. He brimmed in the lights and highs of the industry and his astute managerial skills gave him solid rewards. But, Johnny wanted more, he wanted to own a business and garner astounding success as an entrepreneur. So, 5 years ago he ventured into the restaurant/nightlife business, partnering with Nightlife giant Eddy G, and launched ‘Barcode’ in New Jersey. This nightlife venue has now become the most popular venue in the Tri-state area.
Along with Eddy G, he purchased various properties in New Jersey, to open other such restaurants, including a restaurant lounge, HACIENDA, slated to open in 2021. During the hunt of buying the best suitable properties for their business, Johnny found an opportunity, an opportunity to exponentially raise his worth – the real estate business. Johnny planned to create generational wealth through the development of buildings to rent out apartments. This pushed him to venture into the real estate business professionally and become a real estate investor. He along with his partner Cesar Pina are in the process of developing an 80 apartment unit complex and are also rehabilitating a Catholic school, purchased from ArchDiocese, which will be used for a child development program by the Board of Education in Paterson New Jersey.
Johnny’s versatility as an entrepreneur has made him achieve glorious results in every field he has been. He actively gives back to underserved communities along with planning for the other huge real estate projects lined up for 2021.
Johnny Marines’ decision-making ability, coupled with his versatility over the years turned him from a music executive to becoming an astute real estate investor and entrepreneur. Connect to him on his IG @johnnymarines
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.