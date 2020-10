In this picture taken on October 20, people gather in a market to shop ahead of 'Durga Puja' and 'Deepawali' in Kolkata, India. India is on course to top the world in coronavirus cases, but from Maharashtra's whirring factories to Kolkata's thronging markets, people are back at work—and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season.

Image: Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images