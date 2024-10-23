Mastering the world of real estate and fitness: Entrepreneur Prateek Yadav talks about his professional and personal journey





However, dispelling this illusion is Prateek Yadav , an entrepreneur striving to make his mark in the worlds of real estate, fitness, and athleisure.

Prateek Yadav , who has spent much of his career in building an impressive real estate portfolio, seamlessly transitioned into the fitness industry as he was quite focused about it himself. Propelled by a vision to address gaps in infrastructure, apparel, and equipment, he pioneered the Iron Core Fit Gym that would set the standard for health and fitness centres in the city. Venturing beyond traditional boundaries, he conducted extensive market research and analysis to discover the gaps in industry. "Identifying a substantial gap in the market for which there weren’t any viable solutions, I took it upon myself to bridge the divide," he shares.

Over the last two decades, Prateek's fitness brand has enjoyed substantial success, ushering in a revolutionary approach to bodybuilding, powerlifting, and nutrition. However, as an entrepreneur he always kept his eyes on expansion. Prateek pondered about how he could take what he had achieved at Iron Core Gym and reach out to health enthusiasts worldwide.

Realising the potential of marketing via digital channels, he started creating and sharing content online, emerging as a fitness icon and influencer. He has used this platform to amass a following that benefits from his fitness expertise. "My perpetual inspiration lies in aiding others to become the best version of themselves, both personally and professionally. A fit and athletic body translates into an active and sharp mind as well," he states. In 2012, he made history as the first Indian person to secure the "International Transformation of the Month" title on bodybuilding.com. This helped him move into the global influencer space.

In 2019, backed by his bodybuilding and entrepreneurial credentials, Prateek introduced Iron Hyde Apparel, a brand that aspired to change India's fitness apparel landscape. Prateek sought to furnish Indian athletes with premium workout gear, addressing a large gap in the market. However, his vision extends beyond personal triumphs to bringing about a transformation in athleisure. While there are many brands in the market that sell premium athleisure, Prateek’s vision is to provide other fitness enthusiasts with top-notch gear that supports and elevates their performance.

Balancing his real estate empire and burgeoning fitness brand, Prateek finds solace in his passions. As a natural (steroid-free) vegetarian fitness enthusiast, he actively works to challenge existing stereotypes and guides his clients toward sustainable strength and vitality. Beyond this, Prateek advocates for animal welfare, and is an active member of several animal welfare and rescue organisations. Apart from his business and passions, Prateek is also a devoted father, for whom family always comes first.

His brainchild, Iron-Core Fit, encapsulates a holistic approach to health and well-being. Whether individuals aspire to shed weight, gain muscle, enhance flexibility, or improve cardiovascular fitness, Iron-Core Fit furnishes the environment and expertise for success. Prateek underscores, "I firmly believe that with determination, one can accomplish anything whether we talk about fitness or entrepreneurship."





Drawing from his personal experiences, Prateek encourages others to reclaim their power by sculpting their bodies and bolstering confidence. "Every event occurs for a reason, and there's always a positive aspect to life's occurrences," he reflects. Unfazed by past challenges, he advises, "Never lend an ear to those who doubt your ability to achieve your goals. All you need to do is envision the person you aspire to become."

A man of multifaceted talents, Prateek Yadav's work ethic and dedication have brought him a long way. However, he believes he's just started to tap his potential and aims to emerge as an innovative leader in the fields of real estate and fitness, while exploring more avenues to push his message further. His journey embodies the notion that with unwavering determination and a clear vision, anyone can forge their path to success.

Amidst the chaos of the modern world, we often ended up putting our own health on the back burner, believing that fitness and achieving one's goals cannot go hand-in-hand.