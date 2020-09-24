Mayank Singhvi appointed Managing Director of Goldstein, Roth & Co

Mayank Singhvi has been appointed as Managing Director and Co-Head of investment banking by Goldstein, Roth & Company. Goldstein, Roth & Co. is the investment banking arm for E. Pabaney & Co. Goldstein Roth & Co focuses on Financing, M&As and PE fund raising, with transaction sizes of USD 75 Million and above. Mayank Singhvi will be in charge of transaction origination as well as execution. He will be based out of Goldstein, Roth & Co’s Noida office in India. Singhvi says, “I am excited about bringing my investment banking and real estate experience to Goldstein, Roth & Co. and look forward to the challenge of getting us to the no. 1 spot in our industry.” Sharik Currimbhoy, Chairman and Managing Director of Goldstein, Roth &. Co. said “We welcome Mr. Singhvi to shore up our investment banking practice. We expect that he will be able to add substantially in making Goldstein, Roth & Co. into the largest boutique investment bank in the country. We aim to get to #1 in the annual Investment Banking rankings in the next 12 months.” Prior to this, Mayank was Senior Director with Country Garden, world’s largest real estate developer, which is ranked 353rd on the Fortune Global 500 list. With Country Garden, Mayank Singhvi spearheaded major projects in India including Sky Mansion in Delhi, The Icon in Mumbai, and The Ace in Chennai. In 2017, Mayank Singhvi was also awarded as Global Employee of the year. As an investment banker, Mayank Singhvi has earlier worked with Ernst & Young, Private Equity at ICICI Ventures, and investment banking at Merrill Lynch. In an illustrious journey, Mayank Singhvi has been responsible for some marquee transactions such as Bharti Tele Ventures IPO. He was also instrumental in equity investment by Vornado in Uppal SEZ. Mayank Singhvi also played an important role in TCG acquisition of the World Trade Centre. While at Evolvence India Fund, Mayank Singhvi inked a historic deal between real estate giants MGF and UAE-based Emaar. Mayank Singhvi holds a Master’s from the prestigious NYU’s Stern School of Business and an MBA with a specialisation in strategy & finance from University of London.