Meet Dr. Amira Ogunleye NBA players favorite dentist

Basketball is one of the world's favorite games, but it hurts when you see your favorite players get injured during the game. Although basketball is not a contact sport, it still involves many injuries. Oral injury is one of the top five injuries in basketball games due to hitting elbow in the face accidentally or bumping heads. The oral injury due to close contact with the players during matches is a serious issue. Most of the time, such injuries result in tooth damage. These cases, if not appropriately treated, affect the looks of players, shatter confidence and lose brand deals. But thanks to Dr. Amira Ogunleye, who always struggle to provide the best dental treatment to the top NBA players like Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Amare' Stoudemire, helping them to recover in case of dental issue. We can always count on her to back happy smiles on my player's face. If we see Dr. Amira Ogunleye, we can say that NBA stars and successful people always like the company of her service and hard work. All the top NBA players prefer to get medical treatment from Dr. Amira Ogunleye when it comes to dental issues. She ensures professionalism and competence during treatment. She takes good care of hygienic practices as athletes are sensitive to it Because the healthy and clean oral condition is prerequisite for a healthy lifestyle
During the game, the use of self-protection gears is very important. Dr. Amira Ogunleye always ensures that players wear mouth guards to avoid any dental injury. Because in case of any injury and dental problem, Player can lose concentration, which could affect their performance. But still, many players don't want to wear the protective gear and become exposed to high risk of dental injury, which need complex medical procedures afterward and Dr. Amira Ogunleye has proved herself very competent in these situations. Coming from a struggling immigrant family, she has strived so many challenges in her life. She was exceptionally hard working and disciplined from student life, which made her the youngest graduate of Harvard University's College of Dentistry. She is not only guarding the health care of stars and celebrities, but at the same time, she is providing dental health facilities to many underprivileged children and low-income families. Apart from her professional activities, Dr. Amira Ogunleye is actively involved in community services and volunteering. She is a role model for working women, a motivational speaker, and a superb mom who defied all shortcomings and odds in life and became a successful dentist.
Dr. Amira Ogunleye is ensuring healthy smiles inside and outside of the sports field. Her work is acknowledged by several dental societies including Washington D.C. dental society, New York Dental Society, and American Dental Association. On her credit are 2011, 2015, 2017, and 2018 America's Top dentists' award in cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and family dentistry. She is among the 50 most powerful minority leaders in business and industry. She is a role model and exemplary figure for all of us and gives us hope no matter how under privileged you are with persistence and perseverance, you can achieve what you want and make your place in the line of stars. With her volunteering services for the community and professional duty for the celebrities, she has proved that you don't need to be a politician or activist to work for society, but one can also contribute to the betterment of the community with his profession.
Regardless of her volunteer services and professional duties, she always makes her presence on the ground in the match to ensure a quick medical treatment in case of any dental injury. Even with the hectic time table and long traveling hours, she never gets tired and gives full attention to the players. Dr. Amira Ogunleye has to work hard as compares to other dental practitioners, as she has to deal with players without having the luxury of excess time. She has to make decisions quick and fast but safe and responsible at the same time. Other than matches, she ensures regular dental check-ups of players and gives them up to date and latest treatments. I do want to see my favorite players in their best performance and happy. Dr. Amira Ogunleye is one of the dentists who take care of my favorite players. NBA players are also lucky to have such a good and hardworking dental practitioner for their care. Whenever I see my favorite players smiling, I know who is behind that shining smile. Dr. Amira Ogunleye
Dr Amira Ogunleye Website: https://www.dramiraogunleye.com/
Dr Amira Ogunleye Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramiraogunleye/
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.