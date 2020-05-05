Meet Jayaprakash M. the business troubleshooter

Mr. Jayaprakash M is referred to as a Troubleshooter in the business circles he moves in. “Every growing business has issues, problems and bottlenecks. I help my clients deal with them, effectively and efficiently.” Mr. Jayaprakash M. is a highly sought-after consultant for projects in the Oil & Gas Retail Industries, FMCG, Telecom Sector and SEZ Parks across India. He has been helping big companies like for Shell India Markets, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, ONGC-MRPL, GAIL, Indian Oil – Oil Tanking, Reliance Petroleum, Nayara Energy (formerly Essar Oil), Aegis Gas, Leader Gas, Total ELF Gas, AGP, NHAI, Kapci Coatings India (Subsidiary of Kapci Coatings, Egypt), WIPRO, Shell Technology Centre Bangalore, Millipore (India), Nestle India, Reliance Infocom, Airtel, Himalaya Drug Company, Tata Teleservices, Citycom Networks / Spectra Net (Punj Lloyd Group), Finetech Commercials (Reliance Group), Indus Media and Communication, JICA (Japan) ODA Loan Project, Goa, Medreich, MEP – Olbo India,. Mitsuba Sical India, Mott MacDonald, Sinclair Knight Merz Consulting, VRL Logistics, Water Resources Department, Goa, Phoenix Cars India (Volkswagen Car Dealers), Alcott Town Planners, Continental India, amongst hundreds of other organizations with issues that are critical to their business or projects and helping them resolve the same in a timely and efficient manner. His firm Jay Jay Consultants offers high value consulting and project management services to these companies and provides comprehensive analysis, creative strategies and reliable, pragmatic solutions to its clients. He has even worked on projects from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Nuclear Power Corporation Limited. “India is a vast country and to be able to successfully run a business is not easy. One has to be aware of all applicable laws and have necessary clearances for any project to be executed. This is one area that no big business is ever fully prepared for. This is even more true when these businesses venture into a new geographical area or a new line of business altogether and this is where we come,” adds Mr. Jayaprakash M. The list of services that he offers to his clients include, but are not limited to, Site Surveys, Feasibility & Due Diligence Reports, and all kinds of Permits, Permissions, Licenses & No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from various government agencies for different kinds of business and projects. He offers 24/7 support pertaining to any issues related to the licenses that he assists his clients procure for their business or project. “I have been doing this for over fifteen years now as a consultant for big businesses. Whenever they launch a new project, I am called in for my expert advice and services. I can foresee the hurdles that they might face as I study the applicable laws and local administrative issues very carefully. I tell my clients what needs to be done for the project to be successful. Efficient and timely execution of their projects depends very much on the permits and licenses that I help them procure. This not only helps in keeping them on the right side of the law but also in ensuring there are no unnecessary stoppage due to local Statutory issues,” Mr. Jayaprakash M. further elaborates. Apart from oil, gas and energy projects, Mr.Jayaprakash M. has also worked with a number of companies in the Real Estate sector including Godrej Project, SPL Housing, Fortune Builders & Developers, Monarch Property, Lily Realty (Pashmina Developers), Sattva Developers, Salarpuria Real Estates, Kirloskar Business Park, Brigade Enterprises, Azur Developers, Prestige Developers, Esteem Group and Lakepoint Builders. Mr.Jayaprakash M. has also worked extensively with leading hospitality companies like, TAJGVK Hotels and Resorts, McDonalds, KFC, Pizza Hut, Tata StarBucks, Inter Globe Hotels, Tata Cha, Tata Cliq, BuSaGo, Artiraa, Tablez, Shadow fax, Brown House Baking (Onesta), Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Savis Retail (KWIK24), Hungry Wheels, Hypercity Retail, Paradise Food Courts and more. With such an illustrious career as a business troubleshooter and the long list of big clientele, Mr. Jayaprakash M. is moving in the right direction. His own business has seen multiple times of growth over the last decade and he manages several business entities including Jay Jay Consultants (Proprietor), J S Associates (Managing Partner), Jay Jay Consultants Ltd, Mauritius (CMD), Jay Jay Capital & Investments Pvt. Ltd. (CMD), CRESCO Design Studio Pvt Ltd. (CMD), Hani Agri Food & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. (CMD), Qualatus Limited, Mauritius (MD), Jay Jay Hotels and Restaurants and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (CMD), GJC Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. (CMD) and S4 Tech Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (Director).