Meet some of the most inspiring leaders

In a world driven by innovation, resilience, and purpose, certain individuals stand out for their remarkable contributions and unwavering determination. Brand Tribe proudly presents its highly anticipated feature, Inspiring Indians of 2024-2025. This curated list shines a spotlight on trailblazers who are redefining industries, breaking barriers, and making a positive impact on society.

Ajit Menon

Ajit Menon, an acclaimed author, philanthropist, and visionary, is reshaping India's literary and film landscape with his unparalleled storytelling and commitment to national pride. Known for his riveting spy thrillers and political dramas, Menon’s work is rooted in realism, often drawing inspiration from real-life covert operations and India’s rich cultural tapestry. Menon’s latest venture, the “True Vision” series, co-authored with Bollywood lyricist Anil Verma, has set a new benchmark in cinematic storytelling. This six-volume anthology is designed specifically for film adaptation, addressing the Indian film industry’s pressing need for original content. The first volume, “Hidden Agendas”, a collection of four thrilling tales, has already become a bestseller, earning a spot in the ‘Top 5 Must-Read Books of 2024’ and going into reprint within a week of its release. Beyond his literary achievements, Ajit Menon has launched Anaaar Entertainment Pvt Ltd, a production house aiming to unify content creation, production, and distribution under one roof. https://www.instagram.com/_ajitmenon/

Sudanand Daniel

Sudanand Daniel Rajan is the author of ‘Beethoven’s Last Symphony’, a Distinguished Flying Cross awardee. Sudanand is also the Director of Ortho-One, a leading super speciality orthopaedic hospital, a pilot with three decades of flying experience, and a former national car racing champion with multiple wins and podium finishes.