Virgio completes a year of shaking up the fashion industry

Virgio: A year of revolutionising fashion with sustainability and style
Marking its first anniversary in October, Virgio, the fastest-growing sustainable fashion brand in India, is revolutionising the industry with pro-planet fashion and circular practices. Co-founded in 2022 by Amar Nagaram, Virgio emerged to challenge fast fashion giants by offering stylish, high-end, and sustainable alternatives that are accessible to all. The brand’s remarkable journey, fueled by a commitment to reimagine sustainability in fashion, reflects the growing desire among consumers for conscious choices that don’t compromise style.
Commitment to circular fashion and redefining industry norms
Virgio's circular fashion philosophy prioritises the entire lifecycle of garments, from sourcing sustainable materials to reducing textile waste and promoting responsible disposal. The brand's commitment to transparency is reflected in its partnership with Carbon Trail, which uses advanced Life Cycle Impact Assessment (LCIA) methodology to map each garment's carbon footprint. By promoting the circular economy, Virgio ensures that its products are stylish and environmentally responsible.
Smart technology empowering conscious consumers
One of the key innovations driving Virgio’s mission is using smart QR codes embedded in every garment. These codes provide customers with detailed information about the garment’s carbon footprint, fabric composition, and care instructions. The QR code technology replaces multiple fabric labels, thereby reducing fabric consumption and supporting Virgio's vision of a sustainable future. By scanning the code, consumers can make more informed, eco-conscious choices, aligning with the brand’s commitment to reducing environmental impact.
A remarkable first year: growth and expanding reach
In its first year, Virgio has made significant strides, achieving remarkable growth quarter-on-quarter. With a growing customer base of over 60,000, the brand's pro-planet collections have resonated with fashion enthusiasts across India. Virgio's digital presence continues to expand, with more than 160K Instagram followers and a robust e-commerce presence on major platforms.
The brand’s success is a testament to its dedication to circularity and sustainability. What began with a single line of apparel has grown into a diverse collection featuring dresses, topwear, and bottomwear co-ords, all crafted from eco-friendly materials. Virgio’s sustainable approach extends to packaging, using biodegradable, plastic-free “Throw Me Not” bags that encourage reuse and reduce waste.
Virgio evolved into a sustainable brand in October 2023 and has achieved an impressive 200% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth, solidifying its position as one of India's fastest-growing sustainable fashion brands. Adding to its achievements, Virgio recently launched its first-ever physical store at M5 Ecity Mall, Electronic City, Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in its journey.
Sustainability milestones paving the way for a greener future
Virgio has made substantial progress in its sustainability efforts. By utilising 76% natural fabrics, the brand has significantly reduced its carbon footprint and water consumption. In comparison to industry standards, Virgio's production processes save 500 litres of water, 43 MJ of energy, and 5 kg of CO2 emissions per garment. The brand’s ongoing commitment to sustainability is reflected in its continuous efforts to replace plastic packaging with biodegradable alternatives and to reduce carbon footprints even further in the years to come.
The 'Smile in Style' campaign celebrates conscious fashion
As part of the 'Smile in Style' campaign for Diwali 2024, Virgio collaborated with Goonj, a non-profit organisation, to spread joy and give back to the community. With the support of its customers, Virgio helped provide brand-new outfits to 10,000 children, ensuring they celebrate the festival of lights in style. This initiative reflects the brand's commitment to making a positive social impact while promoting sustainable and conscious fashion.
Expanding presence and partnerships, leading the sustainable fashion movement
In addition to its digital success, Virgio is making its mark in the physical retail space. Partnering with Broadway, a multi-brand retail outlet in New Delhi, the brand debuted its first brick-and-mortar store, further strengthening its reach. Virgio’s ethical and earth-friendly designs are also showcased on major omnichannels like Myntra, Nykaa and Ajio, ensuring its sustainable fashion is accessible to a wider audience.
Recognition for ethical practices with PETA certification and industry impact
Virgio’s commitment to cruelty-free and sustainable fashion was recently recognised with the prestigious PETA India Vegan Fashion Award for Company of the Year in 2024. This accolade highlights Virgio's dedication to using animal-friendly materials and reducing exploitation in the fashion industry. The recognition solidifies the brand’s position as a leader in ethical fashion, setting a yardstick for others to follow.
Looking ahead to a greener and more conscious fashion industry
As Virgio celebrates its first anniversary and looks to the future, its mission remains unwavering: to make fashion more sustainable, transparent, and circular. With technology, innovation, and eco-conscious values at its core, Virgio is leading the way in transforming the fashion industry. From its Smart QR code system and transparent practices to its evolving product range, the brand is not just shaping trends—it’s inspiring a new way of thinking about fashion, one thoughtful choice at a time.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.