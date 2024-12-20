Virgio completes a year of shaking up the fashion industry

Marking its first anniversary in October, Virgio, the fastest-growing sustainable fashion brand in India, is revolutionising the industry with pro-planet fashion and circular practices. Co-founded in 2022 by Amar Nagaram, Virgio emerged to challenge fast fashion giants by offering stylish, high-end, and sustainable alternatives that are accessible to all. The brand’s remarkable journey, fueled by a commitment to reimagine sustainability in fashion, reflects the growing desire among consumers for conscious choices that don’t compromise style.

Commitment to circular fashion and redefining industry norms

Virgio's circular fashion philosophy prioritises the entire lifecycle of garments, from sourcing sustainable materials to reducing textile waste and promoting responsible disposal. The brand's commitment to transparency is reflected in its partnership with Carbon Trail, which uses advanced Life Cycle Impact Assessment (LCIA) methodology to map each garment's carbon footprint. By promoting the circular economy, Virgio ensures that its products are stylish and environmentally responsible.

Smart technology empowering conscious consumers

One of the key innovations driving Virgio’s mission is using smart QR codes embedded in every garment. These codes provide customers with detailed information about the garment’s carbon footprint, fabric composition, and care instructions. The QR code technology replaces multiple fabric labels, thereby reducing fabric consumption and supporting Virgio's vision of a sustainable future. By scanning the code, consumers can make more informed, eco-conscious choices, aligning with the brand’s commitment to reducing environmental impact.