Mirakki hair care products offer Mirakki'lus life to its customers

Research says that when we first meet people, we evaluate them and form a first impression about them within a few seconds. We all do it without even realizing and that impression, no matter how far away from the truth, stays with us for a very long time.
What catches one's attention in the very first glance are a person's eyes, lips and hair. The eyes tell what our words don't, and the smile on one's lips, or its absence, can have an impact on the outcome of any meeting. The next thing one notices is the hair. Perfectly groomed beautiful hair does give one the ability to impress those he or she meets. No wonder then, hair is what almost each one of us constantly worries about.
Hair problems are on a steady rise and with multiple products available at the disposal of the consumers, one often fails to properly evaluate and identify the best one suited to their particular scalp and hair type. This is where Mirakki, a premium brand of indigenous hair care products comes to the rescue of those who really care about the health of their scalp and hair.
“They say magic happens when you least expect it. Using Mirakki is like waving a magic wand that befits all your hair needs and keeps your mane healthy. ‘Mirakki’ is your journey of replacing itchy-scalp, hair-fall, greying and damaged hair with miraculous, voluminous, long and shiny hair,” says Sushmitha Gowda, the founder of Mirakki.
Sushmitha believes in sharing things with the world that can create an impactful change in people’s lives. “Never stop doing your best”, she adds as she recalls how she was baffled hearing people talk about their different hair issues.
“I have had healthy hair from my childhood and the credit goes to my mom. She used to make oil at home using as many natural ingredients as possible. She knew that these natural ingredients would keep my hair healthy and shiny for years to come and the oil worked almost like magic. Seeing haircare emerge as a huge issue in today's world, I hope we can bring the same magic to everyone’s life by sharing MIRAKKI’s traditional hair care products that are simple, classic and super effective,” says a smiling Sushmitha.
Ever since its inception, Mirakki has served its customers with a magic that has catered to all their hair issues. Celebrities like Krishi Thapanda from Akira (2016) fame and Ashika Ranganath from the Kannada Film Industry are among the known celebrities regularly using Mirakki products. Ashika, also known as Karnataka’s crush is one of the main brand ambassadors of Mirakki’s range of hair-care solutions.
“I met my best friend, Sushmitha, in 2015 for the first time. We worked together to gain some experience before we thought of setting up our own business. We used to share a lot of crazy ideas and I was inspired by her amazing concept for our potential startup. That's how MIRAKKI was born,” shares Mirakki’s co-founder, Gauthami Balraj who visions the company’s growth towards achieving commitment and deliverance of tangible outcomes while in pursuit of building new products for the brand.
Under the able guidance of Sushmitha and Gauthami, Mirakki products are developed using distinct natural ingredients that treat specific hair conditions. From Mirakki’s special combination kits to different designated products for various hair solutions, the brand fosters a sense of belongingness and gives a personal touch of healing to every one of its users.
“We have worked relentlessly over the last few years to create distinct natural products to treat specific conditions and take our products to customers who need them. Our mission is to become a household name of churning out new recipes to treat hair. Our creative ability, commitment, and deliverance of tangible outcomes are what makes us distinct, and we aspire to build on this work with new products. We are glad to be partners as we share a very special bond. it's always good to do what you love and that's what we believe in,” says Gauthami.
Mirakki is a company powered by women as 90% of its employees are females. Being independent and powerful women themselves, both Sushmitha and Gauthami wish to see women encourage, support, and empower other women.
“Being a Woman is powerful,” both Sushmitha and Gauthami agree. “The women-centric culture is unique to our company and we hope to be able to sustain it forever,” they both say in unison.
Mirakki is now on its mission to become the largest household name for hair-care products working towards fulfilment of goals that continue to provide its customers with healthy, well nourished and rich hair. “Mirakki is your one-stop-shop for a Mirakki’lus life,” concludes Sushmitha.
Anyone who is interested in Mirakki products may find them on their official website https://mirakki.in/
and also follow the brand on Instagram https://instagram.com/mirakki_haircare
for latest updates and exclusive deals.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.