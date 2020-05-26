Musician-cum-Entrepreneur Jeremy Devaughn plans to strike a new chord with musicians by revolutionising the music delivery game

In a bid to ease the procurement of music gear for musicians, as well as generate business for local music stores, entrepreneur Jeremy Devaughn has hit upon a novel idea. The current difficult times which compel us to socially distance ourselves and minimize or completely do away with physical proximity have changed the buying experience.
So what does a musician do if he wants to obtain essential music gear? and how do the local music store and small businesses cope with the dip in sales and the absence of in store footfalls?
We may just have the right answer by putting to test the new business idea of Jeremy Devaughn. He plans to beta test the music delivery service Beears (pronounced “bears ’’) this summer with an emphasis on same day delivery.
His vision is to introduce this app which will facilitate home delivery of the gear that musicians require as easily as they would order food at their doorstep. His entrepreneurial knack of coming up with new, workable ideas combined with his love and passion for music as a reputed musician have jointly contributed to this initiative.
This idea was born when he himself needed to buy some strings and an amp and realized that he couldn’t, as all the music stores were closed. The introduction of this service will help musicians as well as boost the sales of the local music stores.
Devaughn adds enthusiastically “We will be beta testing Beears this summer in Chicago, and will roll out to other cities shortly after.” The beta testing will seek to validate the service on grounds of usability, functionality, compatibility and reliability.
A surfeit of business ideas and their implementation is not all that has been keeping Jeremey busy during quarantine.
He is all geared up and working on his new album “Leave” which is scheduled to release next month.
You can follow him on:
https://jeremydevaughn.com/
https://www.instagram.com/jeremydevaughn/
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.