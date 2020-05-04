Nurturing early stage ventures for success

SM Global Finance is a Swiss based venture capital fund with an innovative entrepreneurship view. Established in September 1995 and revived in August 2019, it aims to empower entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need to create valuable businesses and help them build a legacy. SM Global Finance measures greatness thru the ability of a business to generate solid returns in the long term and not solely short term gains. To achieve this it nurtures early stage ventures for success through Capital, Mentorship, Network, Experience and Entrepreneurial wisdom.

To be a trusted partner of entrepreneurs in converting theirs ventures into successful, long lasting companies.

The company prides itself on being Entrepreneurs Investing In Entrepreneurs.

What diﬀerentiates SM Global Finance from other private equity funds? It provides seed, venture and growth funding to the enterprising ventures. It also oﬀers technical, technological, logistical and managerial expertise to grow the venture into a successful company. It straddles the full spectrum of sectors like Internet, Mobile, Information Technology, Consumer Products and Services, Hospitality, Financial Services and Manufacturing Companies. It invests in companies with disruptive ideas. SM Global Finance operates through its own experience, global network and sector expertise it supports entrepreneurs to build and grow their own businesses. It focuses on its own investments and treats each funds as part of the “family” and tutors them into becoming great entrepreneurs so that together can achieve success. It participates in early/seed to Series A, B, C investments, as well as later stage bridge rounds. It customizes its relationship with each portfolio company in a way that is meaningful and critical for them. It strives to deliver high value with out-of-the-box thinking. The driving force behind SM Global Finance is Mr. Dan Adrian Pop. AZer getting his medical degree at University of Georgia, Dan continued his studies at Duke University where he studied HR Management. ThereaZer he worked for Coca Cola for 6 months, but being “bitten” by the entrepreneurial bug, he ﬂew to Singapore and started United Consult and started recruiting for several US & Canadian employers. By 2010 United Consult was managing 89750 employees throughout US/ Canada and Australia for major companies like: TransCanada, PetroCanada, HospitalityStaﬃng, Energy Transfer and BHP Group. In 2016, he sold his company to Adecco US and moved to Europe. By 2017 he started United Technologies Holding Ltd and started developing ERP soZware solutions; the capital gained from the sales he invested United Finance UK, which he acquired in 2018; thru United Finance he started doing collateral business by issuing bank guarantees thru HSBC UK and Bank of America US to clients in China, Japan, S. Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Pakistan, Thailand and others. This business developed and grew exponentially and made Dan look for owning his own trading bank license; he found and purchased United Wealth Finance ( APRAHKH1XXX ). By 2019 he brought them all under SM Global Financial.

Dan Adrian Pop says: If you choose to work with us, capital is only the starting point. We function as an extension of your team and we work together with you. We put ourselves in your shoes and apply the needed resources: domain expertise, company building experience, along with healthy dose of empathyand understanding. SM Global Financial has its headquarter in Geneva, Switzerland and one