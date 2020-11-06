POSist named a leader in G2 Fall 2020 report for restaurant management software

POSist, a fast-growing cloud-based restaurant technology platform, announced its position in the Leader quadrant in G2 Fall 2020 Grid® Report for Restaurant Management Software and Restaurant POS categories.



The company serves over 8,000 restaurants in 20 countries. In the financial year ending March 2020, POSist doubled its revenue on the back of its product innovation and international expansion in new regions such as the US, LATAM, Gulf, Southeast Asia, and the UK. The company's recent growth in both revenue and demand has been a result of its continued commitment to bringing world-class product innovation in the restaurant industry globally. Earlier in April, POSist announced its Direct-To-Consumer stack with features like QR code ordering, website online ordering, and WiFi-based ordering to assist fine-dine and cloud kitchens deliver seamless guest experience while maintaining high-quality standards.



Today, POSist works with some of the leading brands across the world including Taco Bell, Jamie’s Italian, UK-based Millie’s Cookies, Olive Bar & Kitchen among others.



The G2 ranking takes into account several factors buyers should consider including product attributes, product’s market presence, customer satisfaction, G2 Net Promoter Score®, and the quality of reviews. The ratings and reviews in the fall report provide a holistic report of the benefits of POSist’s cloud-based restaurant technology platform.



POSist rated as the best in Support, Usability, and Implementation

In the G2 2020 report, 100% of reviewers gave either four or five-star ratings to POSist Restaurant POS, rewarding the company with 16 awards across 2 categories. According to G2 ratings, POSist outranks competition in Quality of Support, Ease of Use, Implementation, and Usability criteria, solidifying its positioning as the most recommended Restaurant Management software in the world.Since its inception in 2012, POSist has continued to evolve its products based on customer feedback and data. The company has co-created products with its customers by keeping pace with the dynamic restaurant industry and consistently delivered solutions ahead of its time. The company was the pioneer in cloud-based restaurant technology, it was the first to introduce a Point of sale solution on a web browser at a time when the industry was still using hardware and stationary machines for billing. Today, with over 15 products POSist has outperformed legacy players in terms of its product performance and satisfaction ratings.“We are delighted to be named a global leader in restaurant technology by G2, we pride ourselves on making our customers more successful every day by providing them great business value for the trust & investment they make in us,” said Ashish Tulsian, Co-founder & CEO, POSist. “In a span of 8 years, POSist has grown into an enterprise-grade solution for the restaurant industry. We are seeing increasing demand for technology from large restaurant chains in emerging markets such as the US, Latam, Gulf & Southeast Asia, and the UK. While we are pleased by our growth, we continue to invest in product development efforts to expand our addressable markets.”POSist has also significantly invested over the years in customer education through its industry portal- The Restaurant Times . It provides a one-stop information source for restaurant decision-makers on opinion, analysis, and new trends emerging in the industry. To learn about growing business in today’s times, download the guide on the cloud kitchen business model published in The Restaurant Times.Launched in 2012, POSist is a leading cloud-based restaurant technology platform suited for restaurants of all sizes. POSist offers scalable, reliable, and easy to use point-of-sale technology, enabling businesses to automate operations, integrate with aggregators, delight guests, and grow their revenue.Headquartered in New Delhi, POSist has over 130 employees with a presence in Dubai, Mexico, New York, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune. POSist is trusted by over 8,000 restaurants in 20 countries. For more information visit www.posist.comThe world’s leading marketplace for business software and services, G2 drives better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on more than 1.1 million peer reviews and synthesized social data. Over 5 million business buyers around the world every month trust G2 to gain unique insights. Co-founded in 2012, G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. The company also offers scholarships to college students who are aspiring entrepreneurs.