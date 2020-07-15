Power Gummies - Best Innovative Nutrition Product 2020

Founded by Mr.Divij Bajaj in 2018, Aesthetic Nutrition Pvt. Ltd. has taken the nutrient supplement industry by storm. Lead by Mr.Bajaj, a proactive team of passionate people with a purpose to make nutrition easy & fun to consume. They believe that enjoying proper nutrition doesn't have to be a daunting task.
Pollution damage, stress, and dryness are common hair problems plaguing the young generation in urban areas.
It is a vicious cycle from there on as there's no end to these problems, no matter what we try. The hair problems of this young generation can't be tackled just by using hair oils and shampoos. Most of the time, the root cause of hair problems is nutrition.
Hair needs essential vitamins and minerals such as Biotin, Folic acid, etc. keep it's roots healthy & strong.
People fail to get all these essential vitamins and minerals from their daily diet unless they are extremely health conscious.
Divij Bajaj Said, "There are multivitamins available in the market, but who likes pills? My mom hates pills. I had to think of different ways, like crushing & mixing with honey, chocolate, etc. to make the pills more palatable. That was my Eureka moment. I thought, why not create something which people would love to consume without hesitation and reminders! That's how Power Gummies was born."
Power Gummies have all the goodness of biotin, folic acid, vitamins A, C, D, E, B5 & B6, and minerals like zinc, in the right amounts your hair needs. Each ingredient is scientifically proven to benefit hair growth by strengthening hair's keratin structure.
These are 100% vegetarian gummies and are clinically proven to have no side-effects. It is a gender-neutral product. It contains zero added preservatives, is gluten-free, gelatin-free, and contains only a negligible amount of sugar, making it a healthy alternative to over-the-counter pills.
Divij Bajaj Said, "Our innovation got us First-mover advantage of bringing one-of-a-kind health supplement catering adult nutrition in tasty, healthy and chewable gummies."
This very idea of having Power Gummies as an alternative to traditional pills took the country by storm, making it the Third best-selling Product on Amazon Launchpad.
People generally avoid taking medicines, and Power gummies provide them with a healthy alternative in tasty yummy gummies that comes in a super trendy packaging.
Power Gummies combine vital nutrition with a fun-size, tasty, and irresistible form bound to do great in the market. Power Gummies supplements have seen tremendous response from consumers. They sold 2 Million Gummies in a short span and soon became one of the most popular health supplements across leading e-commerce portals and gained a massive fan-following of 205K on Instagram, and also endorsed by some big celebs, models, dieticians, nutritionists.
They are being recognized for their innovation and stellar performance in the market off-late and are being honored by the Business Mint Nationwide Awards with the "Best Innovative Nutrition Product 2020".
This honor was long and coming, given their impressive progress in the field of Nutrition Supplements.
They have proved that with constant conscious efforts and innovative approaches, nothing is impossible. This prestigious title is awarded to those products that provide optimal value, serve a purpose, and pull customers and make them loyal customers. In a nutshell, that's what precisely Power Gummies has achieved in recent times. They have satisfied their customers and have made money, and they've looked good while doing it.
It is available on all major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Netmeds, Healthkart, and their website www.PowerGummies.com
When asked about future endeavors, Mr.Bajaj very confidently said: "Going forward, Power Gummies is working to improve the effectiveness of its compositions further and introduce more variants which will cater to different health issues faced by the younger generation. Next in line is a weight management gummy, which is expected to be launched soon".
This unwavering ambition and quality is the mark of a successful company and hence the nomination. For More Details Visit https://www.powergummies.com/
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No Forbes India journalist is involved in the creation of this content.