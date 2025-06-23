Powerhouse GFS ignites the future with grand groundbreaking featuring bollywood star Chitrangda Singh

`

GFS Developments, a global leader in real estate with a 25-year legacy of excellence, proudly marked a spectacular groundbreaking ceremony held yesterday at 4 PM. The prestigious event was graced by celebrated Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh, who joined GFS in unveiling its vision for redefining luxury living in the UAE.

GFS Developments celebrated the groundbreaking of Coventry Gardens at the Dubai Land Residence Complex, heralding the start of construction and a promise of ontime delivery of an exlusive residential community just 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa. Studios start from AED 450,000*, each with private parking, and are available with a booking amount of only AED 25,000. Attendees were also introduced to a flexible 3-year post-handover payment plan: just 1% per month over 60 months, making luxury living both accessible and budget-friendly.

The event, attended by top-tier media, investors, and special invitees, offered an exclusive glimpse into GFS’s flagship developments in Dubai.

Dubai Projects Showcased:

Coventry Gardens – Dubai Land Residential Complex