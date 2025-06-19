US tightens visa process with social media checks for foreign students

Foreigners seeking to study in the United States will be required to make public their social media profiles to allow screening for anti-American content under new State Department guidelines released Wednesday.

The State Department had temporarily paused issuing visas for foreign students at the end of May while it came up with the new social media guidance and it will now resume taking appointments.

"The enhanced social media vetting will ensure we are properly screening every single person attempting to visit our country," a senior State Department official said.

US consular officers will conduct a conduct a "comprehensive and thorough vetting of all student and exchange visitor applicants," the official said.

To facilitate the screening, student visa applicants will be asked to adjust the privacy settings on all their social media profiles to "public," the official said.