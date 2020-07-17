Renowned Orthopaedician Dr. Ashwin Vijay clocks more than 300 million views on social media platforms

Dr. Ashwin Vijay is a known Orthopaedician who is popular for his expertise and experience in his field. With his excellent work and healthcare services, he has carved his niche hard in his field getting the recognition in the right direction. Soon he started understanding the power of social media to help people to improve the quality of people’s lives . Hailing from Chennai, India he has come a long way before establishing himself as a competent orthopaedician & health expert . The fact is, he is more than a surgeon and has proved himself by wearing too many hats at the same time. He is adored for his legit presence on social media. His videos on various issues related to health & wellness have been viral on the web with more than 300 million views on them. In his initial days, he embarked upon with a platform known as the STRENGTH INDIA MOVEMENT which he coined to make a team meant to pass on useful information on various health issues. His speeches and lectures dealt with making people lead a healthy life by following the steps as suggested by the doctor. He is the director of the preventive health organisation - Strength India movement, which has been instrumental in transforming the lives of million people around the globe leading a healthy lifestyle. His clinic called Ojac Ortho is his orthopaedic center in Saligramam, Chennai, where he treats his patients with great sensitivity & empathy towards his patients. He also offers them with loads of advanced orthopaedic and sports medicine treatments. That's not all, he has been treating many national level athletes and sportsmen and dealt with their injuries with his expertise and experience. This has made him part of the global body called International Society of Arthroscopy, Knee and Orthopaedic Sports Medicine (ISAKOS). With his strong profile, he has emerged as a youth icon & with programs like Strength India, he was able to garner more than 300 million views for his videos. All thanks to his 3 million ardent followers on social media. Besides, Dr. Vijay has also remained a part of global leadership conferences like Titan summit which includes Robin sharma, Richard Branson of Virgin, Steve Wozniak of Apple, Shaquille O neal of NBA and other visionaries. Promising Indian to make a global presence with his nourishing attributes.