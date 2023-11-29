Select Group golf invitational: Redefining excellence in golf events

Arjun Sharma, the Chairman & MD of Select Group, hosted a very successful event

The inaugural Select Group Golf Invitational, held on the weekend of October 28-29th at Heritage Village Resort, Manesar, and Classic Golf Resort, set a new benchmark for creating the right blend of bonding moments, engagement with non-golfers and a friendly golf format. The event featured several innovative elements, setting it apart from traditional golf tournaments and creating a unique and enjoyable experience for participants. The event, which was presented by Nuvama Private and EY, and co-sponsored by Mercedes-Benz – Silver-Arrows, Sotheby’s International Realty and Nexus Select, commenced a Saturday-afternoon high tea, followed by a jazz sun-downer. During this delightful prelude to the weekend, attendees registered for the next day’s tournament, forged connections with their team-mates, navigated the resort’s challenging miniature putting course and engaged in warm-sessions on the golf simulators. All the while, they were serenaded by the enchanting strains of jazz music, enhancing the overall ambiance of the occasion. This was followed up by a rocking evening powered by celebration partner Diageo with Hindi pop performer Suryaveer Hooja, who kept 300 guests on their feet till well past midnight. The following day commenced with personalized warm-up sessions led by renowned celebrity fitness trainer Sachin Rana and accomplished physiotherapist Dr. Divya Sharma. Notably, the day's agenda marked a departure from the usual focus on golfers, extending its attention to individuals who were not actively involved in golf for the first time. Teaming up with Abha Bakaya from 'Ladies Who Lead’, the resort curated an engaging experience for guests, featuring enlightening discussions with nutritionist Dr. Vishaka Shivdasani and the multi-talented actor, entrepreneur, and founder of House of Masaba, Masaba Gupta. Adding a touch of glamour to the event, Masaba Gupta showcased her exquisite fashion creations through a pop-up store, which, to everyone's delight, quickly transformed into a sell-out success. As the excitement unfolded at the nearby Classic Golf Resort, the two team captains – Indian golf legends Amandeep Johl and Gaurav Ghei, rallied their troops in the match-play team event between Team Heritage Village Goa and Team Heritage Village Manesar. Adding a thrilling twist, players joined forces with professional golfers Ridhima Dilawari and Seher Atwal on the 5th hole, presenting a unique opportunity to enhance their performance and strive for more birdies. As the evening progressed, team Goa established a commanding lead and secured a victory in true Ryder Cup style, with a score-line of 15.5 to 10.5. The brisk award ceremony that followed saw the presentation of over 100 uniquely designed trophies, setting a remarkable record for the event. The event set new benchmarks across many aspects of tournaments and the host Arjun Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director Select Group expressed their thanks and announced the 2024 edition would be even bigger and better.