Ranveer Singh's Rizz, Dystopian Yamuna and Deadname of a transgender boy: Words of the Year

Ustad Rashid Khan sings Raga Malkauns (vilambit khayal in ektaal "Per na jaane re balama" from the album The Genius of Ustad Rashid Khan) at the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra in Delhi, March 12, 2023. Authentic has several meanings, including "not false or imitation," a synonym of real and actual, and also "true to one's own personality, spirit, or character."Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh charms Alia Bhatt onstage as showstoppers for fashion designer Manish Malhotra's creations at The Bridal couture show in Mumbai on July 20, 2023.A video of actor Rashmika Mandhanna entering an elevator, dressed in a black body-hugging yoga suit, went viral earlier this year. The original video was of social media influencer Zara Patel, and the deepfake video was morphed to show Mandhanna's face. The incident has triggered a state enquiry into AI and its potential consequences in the future.Prince William kisses his father, King Charles III, wearing St Edward's Crown, during the King's Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, in London, England.A swathe of toxic foam surrounds devotees performing rituals to the Sun god after wading into the polluted waters of the river Yamuna at Noida, Delhi NCR, on November 19, 2023."I just EGOT!" exclaimed Viola Davis upon winning a Grammy for the audiobook reading of her memoir—adding to the Emmy, Oscar, and Tony awards she had already received—during the 65th Grammy Awards on February 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. This rare accomplishment is referred to by a word made up of the first letters of each award.Elon Musk's rebranding of Twitter as X merely coveted an aspect of this unusually flexible letter, representing many meanings and functions.Under the colossal deep-sea water pressure, the Titan deep-diving tourist submersible underwent a catastrophic implosion, an inward collapse in other words, crushing the sub's carbon-fibre hull with five people on board on June 18, 2023, below the North Atlantic.A file photo of Howard X, impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, poses with his inflatable rocket before heading inside the police station to report his bail in Hong Kong, China.The book of Psalms in the Old Testament of the Bible depicting the life of David. A covenant is a formal, binding contract or agreement between two or more parties. As the key to God's redemptive plan to restore humanity to its divine calling, covenants are one of the most important themes in the Bible.Former US President Donald Trump sits with his defence team in a Manhattan court following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election on April 4, 2023, in New York City. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former US president in history to be charged with a criminal offence.Simply, as elemental as air, water, fire, and earth, though the word lookups spiked when the new Pixar film Elemental was theatrically released in the United States on June 16, 2023, in RealD 3D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema formats.Refers to a communal farm or settlement in Israel like this aerial view of Kibbutz Krar Aza in southern Israel, October 10, 2023.A file photo of Jorge, a 10-year-old transgender boy embraced by his mother, next to a photo frame that Jorge's grandmother knitted with the name he chose as part of his gender transition at their home in Valdemorillo, outside Madrid, Spain. A 'deadname' is the name someone was given at birth and no longer uses upon transitioning.